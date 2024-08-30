AdvantageClub.ai Achieves Top Ranking on Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings by HRO Today Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—AdvantageClub.ai, a global AI powered employee engagement and rewards platform, is thrilled to announce its top ranking on the prestigious Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings by HRO Today Magazine. This marks the second consecutive year that AdvantageClub.ai has been recognized, highlighting its strong commitment to excellence in customer service, user experience, and overall satisfaction within the HRTech industry.





The Baker’s Dozen rankings utilize meticulous assessment criteria, thoroughly evaluating AdvantageClub.ai’s comprehensive service and offerings. These rankings also consider the significance and scale of the deals successfully managed by AdvantageClub.ai, showcasing its expertise in handling projects of various sizes and complexities.

Sourabh Deorah, Co-founder and CEO of AdvantageClub.ai said, “At AdvantageClub.ai, we have created the best AI-driven employee engagement and rewards platform. Being recognized as a Leading Recognition Program validates the quality and innovation we put into our products and confirms that we are on the right path. We’re proud to deliver solutions that not only meet expectations but actually make workplaces happier. This achievement also reflects our team’s dedication and the trust our clients have in us. We sincerely thank our clients for their continued support.”

AdvantageClub.ai offers a comprehensive platform that provides personalized rewards, streamlined benefits, and real-time analytics. Based on extensive feedback from HR professionals, HRO Today Magazine’s review highlights its exceptional performance and client satisfaction. This top ranking reflects AdvantageClub.ai’s commitment to innovation and exceeding client expectations.

About AdvantageClub.ai:

AdvantageClub.ai is a global AI powered employee engagement and rewards platform with offerings like rewards & recognition, flexible benefits, wellness, surveys, moments that matter, and communities on a single platform. It provides end-to-end solutions to facilitate employee engagement by digitizing the company’s R&R policies, allowing them to drive better employee retention and happiness. AdvantageClub.ai has over 5 million users, a presence in over 100+ countries, 1000+ clients, and 10,000+ brand options. Established in 2016, AdvantageClub.ai is a brainchild of UCLA postgraduates Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah, who identified employee engagement as a space to create disruption using AI, data mining, and analytics. Headquartered in San Francisco, AdvantageClub.ai has an impressive client portfolio featuring Concentrix, Clayens, Las Vegas Convention Centre, Teleperformance, Target, H&M, Starr Electric, L&T, HCL, Turner, IM Solutions and many more.

