Advancing Health Equity: Pivot Point Consulting Announces Participation in and Sponsorship of OCHIN Learning Forum

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pivot Point Consulting, a leading healthcare consulting firm, has announced its gold level sponsorship, and participation in the OCHIN Learning Forum, taking place April 2-5, 2023 in Las Vegas. As a trusted partner to healthcare organizations nationwide, Pivot Point Consulting is committed to advancing technology-enabled healthcare through collaboration with industry leaders like OCHIN and its members.

“The OCHIN Learning Forum provides an invaluable opportunity for federally qualified health center and critical access hospital leaders to connect, learn and share best practices for improving patient care through technology and innovation,” said Laura Kreofsky, senior vice president of advisory at Pivot Point Consulting. “Pivot Point firmly supports OCHIN’s mission of advancing health equity for underserved communities.”

OCHIN is a nonprofit leader in healthcare innovation and a trusted partner to a growing national provider network, providing clinical insights and tailored technologies to expand patient access and improve the health of rural and medically underserved communities. OCHIN currently supports over 25,000 providers at over 2,000 care delivery sites nationwide. The OCHIN Learning Forum features keynote speakers, breakout sessions and networking opportunities tailored for members of the OCHIN network.

About Pivot Point Consulting

Pivot Point Consulting enables healthcare organizations to realize the most value from their technology and resources through Managed Services, Data & Analytics, EHR, ERP, Advisory, Virtual Care and Cybersecurity services. Its award-winning industry experts deliver Consulting, Managed Services and Talent Solutions to providers, payers, life sciences and technology organizations. The firm is currently ranked #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services and has been repeatedly recognized as a top performer by KLAS in multiple categories, including #2 Best in KLAS: Partial IT Outsourcing (renamed Managed IT Services in 2023) and Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm in 2022 and #1 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm in 2020.

For more information about Pivot Point Consulting and its commitment to advancing Health Equity, please visit pivotpointconsulting.com.

