Advancing Data Centric AI in Healthcare and Life Sciences – Elucidata Onboards Former CEO of Evotec and Ex-McKinsey Senior Partner

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Elucidata, the leading data-centric AI solutions and technology company, is proud to welcome Dr. Werner Lanthaler and Dr. Navjot Singh to its leadership team as Independent Board Member and Advisor, respectively. Recognized as the Most Innovative Biotech Company by Fast Company and the winner of the National Cancer Institute's AI-Readiness Challenge, Elucidata is poised to further accelerate the application of AI across healthcare, life-sciences and diagnostics.

Dr. Werner Lanthaler brings over two decades of leadership experience, having successfully scaled Evotec SE into a global biotech leader. Currently he leads Wlanholding, an investment firm focused on driving innovations and sustainable growth in cutting-edge technologies. His previous roles as CFO at Intercell AG and McKinsey & Company have equipped him with deep expertise in innovation and growth within biotech, life sciences, and sustainability. Dr. Navjot Singh brings over 22 years of experience in strategy, technology, and innovation. As a Senior Partner Emeritus at McKinsey & Co., he has guided organizations through complex transformations, particularly in life sciences, healthcare, and public sectors.

Dr. Lanthaler shared his excitement, stating, “Elucidata is on a strong growth trajectory, enabling biopharma R&D organizations to fully realize the potential of AI. Their innovative technology and human-in-the-loop approach ensure data quality at scale. I am confident that Elucidata will significantly impact the life sciences sector.”

“As AI evolves, the challenge of turning fragmented and unstructured data into usable, high-quality assets has become a critical barrier,” said Dr. Singh. “Elucidata addresses this with the right combination of technology, processes, and domain expertise to ensure data-quality as a service, just as cloud providers have done for infrastructure. I am positive that ‘AI-ready’ data assets will help accelerate the pace of innovation!”

About Elucidata

Elucidata, a San Francisco and Boston-based deep tech company, enables organizations to become AI-ready. Powered by a 110+ strong multidisciplinary team, the company’s technology delivers AI-ready data 10X faster with 60% reduction in data processing costs through automated workflows. Keeping data quality at its foundation, Elucidata’s proprietary data quality checks ensure 99% accuracy in multi-modal data through a human-in-the-loop approach. Rooted around people, technology and process, Elucidata’s mission is to keep AI ‘Real’ for precision medicine. For more information, visit http://www.elucidata.io.

Media Contact:

Nidhi Khurana, Elucidata Corp.

nidhi.khurana@elucidata.io