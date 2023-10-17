Upcoming Webinar Hosted by iconectiv in Conjunction with Competitive Carriers Association Examines the Digital Divide and Management Solutions for Expanding Broadband Access Across the U.S.

What: To better connect people and communities throughout the United States, a major government push is aimed at expanding broadband access across the country. With service providers focused on network planning and expansion efforts to connect underserved areas, there are financial and operational challenges they must face. Addressing these various challenges is the focus of iconectiv’s upcoming live webinar: “Advancing Connectivity for All with a Common Language.” Hosted in conjunction with the Competitive Carriers Association (CCA), the webinar will be presented by iconectiv’s Principal for Corporate Business Development, Juan Carlos Ortiz and Director of Common Language Services, Chris Bain, who will: – Provide an overview of the digital divide, and specifically the pivotal role that broadband plays in economic development. – Discuss the challenges that both service providers and infrastructure providers face in network planning and expansion. – Examine why a standardized naming convention for locations, equipment, connections, and services is critical for simplifying network planning and interconnections, delivering operational efficiencies and other benefits. – Explore the role that iconectiv® TruOps™ Common Language® plays in helping bridge the broadband divide, and its overall benefits – from providing a common view across finance, partner, customer and vendor functions, to enabling process optimization through automated operations. Who: Juan Carlos Ortiz, Principal for Corporate Business Development, iconectiv Chris Bain, Director of Common Language Services, iconectiv When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 1:00pm ET Where: Register Here

iconectiv's extensive experience in information services and its unmatched numbering intelligence helps you do just that. In fact, more than 2 billion people count on our platforms each day to keep their networks, devices and applications connected. Our cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions span network and operations management, numbering, trusted communications and fraud prevention.

