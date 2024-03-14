Advanced IT Concepts LLC Welcomes Juan Navarro as New President/CEO

Seasoned Technology Strategist to Lead Company in Next Growth Phase

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla.–Advanced IT Concepts (AITC) LLC, a leading provider of IT solutions and services to government and industry clients, is proud to announce Juan Navarro as its new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).









Navarro, an accomplished leader in the technology sector, brings to AITC a rich background with a proven track record of steering technology turnarounds in diverse market segments. His expertise in Enterprise Software, Strategic Partnerships, Systems Engineering, Team Building, and Management is set to align AITC’s operations with the emerging needs of the IT landscape.

“I am thrilled to join the dynamic team at AITC, a company renowned for its innovative IT solutions and dedication to client success. This is an exciting opportunity to leverage my experience in strategic partnerships and enterprise software to contribute to AITC’s mission of delivering advanced IT capabilities. I look forward to leading AITC into its next chapter of growth and technological excellence,” says Juan Navarro, President/CEO of AITC.

Holding a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Maryland College Park, Navarro’s strong business development acumen has been pivotal in crafting cutting-edge strategies that drive organizational growth and innovation.

As AITC continues to expand its reach in providing state-of-the-art IT solutions, Navarro’s vision is anticipated to fortify the company’s commitment to delivering excellence and value to its customers.

For more information about AITC and its services, visit aitcinc.com.

About Advanced IT Concepts (AITC):

Advanced IT Concepts, Inc. (AITC) LLC is a professional services firm that specializes in providing best-in-class IT support, services, and solutions to government and industry clients. With efforts in Germany, Belgium, Korea, Honduras, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and several other countries, and more than fifteen states and 31 locations within CONUS, AITC offers its customers end-to-end solutions and a truly global reach.

Contacts

Christa K. Santos



Marketing and Public Relations



407-230-7018



christa.santos@aitcinc.com