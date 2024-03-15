Advanced Infliximab Model Now Available from DoseMe

JUPITER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoseMe, a leading provider of model-informed precision dosing, today announced the availability of its Infliximab model.

Infliximab (IFX) is a purified, recombinant DNA-derived chimeric IgG monoclonal antibody protein that contains both murine and human components that inhibit tumor necrosis factor-alpha(TNFα). Anti-TNF agents, including infliximab, are the first biological agents effective in inducing and maintaining remission in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and have improved outcomes of common chronic immune-mediated inflammatory diseases in adults and children.

“Clinical efficacy of infliximab is critically dependent on addressing the influences of individual variability during active disease on drug clearance, which puts patients at higher risk of inadequate exposure leading to development of immunogenicity potentially resulting in treatment failure,” states Sharmeen Roy, PharmD, BCPS, Chief Strategy & Science Officer, DoseMe. “Biological agents are expensive; by integrating therapeutic drug monitoring with model-informed precision dosing, we can adjust dosing based on measurable pharmacological markers and immunogenic profiles, thereby enhancing the potential for improving patient outcomes.”

The models available for adults and pediatric patients consider covariates impacting infliximab PK for patients with various inflammatory disorders.

DoseMe continues to innovate by combining innovative technology with science, leveraging clinically validated PK/PD models, patient characteristics, drug concentrations, and genotypes to accurately individualize a dose in seconds. “We continue to enhance our models, and this model may predict infliximab concentration in patients with anti-drug antibodies,” added Roy. “Both the learning set and validation set of this model had a large diversity in an indication of the patients, thus making this model especially equipped to dose infliximab for many indications.”

For more information and an overview of all models currently available, visit https://doseme-rx.com/why-dosemerx/drug-packages

Additional Resources

Connect with DoseMe on LinkedIn

Follow DoseMe on Twitter

Bookmark the DoseMe Blog

Visit the DoseMe Newsroom

Contact DoseMe

About DoseMe

DoseMe combines smart technology with science, leveraging clinically validated PK/PD models, patient characteristics, drug concentrations, and genotypes to accurately individualize a dose in seconds. The platform is HIPAA, ISO & FDA compliant and the only Bayesian dosing platform to be HITRUST CSF certified. For more information on successful applications of its products, DoseMeRx and DoseMe Analytics, visit https://doseme-rx.com/success-stories

Contacts

Alison Guzzio



aburnsguzzio@gmail.com

484-459-3243