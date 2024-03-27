Advanced Gen AI Capabilities to Boost Vonage Conversational Commerce Offering

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), has announced the launch of generative AI for Vonage Conversational Commerce, powered by Jumper.ai. Leveraging advanced generative AI capabilities that are seamlessly integrated with its Conversational Commerce solution, Vonage is arming businesses with the tools to create real-time and personalised connections with customers across platforms, delivering more meaningful customer data and streamlining operations through automation.





These generative AI-powered updates to the Vonage Conversational Commerce solution, such as the addition of a marketing template content generator, live chat assistance and intuitive knowledge base inquiries are making an impact across customer touchpoints for today’s enterprises, including agent, marketing and customer support teams.

Live Chat with AI-Powered Assistance

Core to these new generative AI-powered capabilities is an AI-powered assistance in live chat interactions, helping agents tailor their responses and provide better customer service in real-time. By improving and accelerating live chat responses to customers, as well as rephrasing functionality to ensure precise communication by allowing agents to refine their tone and responses, the power of AI is helping businesses to enhance agent productivity and overall communication effectiveness.

WhatsApp Marketing Templates for Automated Content Production

Also included in this new offering is a content generator, designed for crafting WhatsApp-based marketing templates that empower brands to speed and simplify the production of diverse marketing content and significantly reduce the workload on marketing teams. By significantly reducing the time and resources to craft diverse marketing messages, marketing teams are better equipped to run multiple campaigns while still ensuring the message resonates with the individual customer. With these intuitive templates, businesses are unlocking the kind of connections that drive real leads and ultimate profitability.

Knowledge Base with AI-Powered Answers

AI-powered answers through the offering’s Knowledge Base also help reduce human dependency and allow a knowledge base AI bot to interpret user queries, parse through knowledge base documents and answer user queries directly. By utilising documents uploaded as the knowledge base to respond to queries and streamline customer support, Knowledge Base eliminates the need for canned, impersonal responses, delivering a more personalised experience for the customer.

“We are seeing a significant increase in demand for integrated AI capabilities that can easily be expanded across platforms as businesses recognise the efficiency and customization possibilities that generative AI offers,” said Savinay Berry, EVP Product and Engineering for Vonage. “By integrating state-of-the-art generative AI capabilities with our Conversational Commerce solution, we are empowering users to generate creative content, automate tasks, and improve the overall user experience.”

“Advancements in generative AI can be harnessed to significantly enhance Conversational Commerce solutions, empowering e-commerce marketers and online retailers to seamlessly connect with potential customers while delivering a personalised experience,” said Krishna Baidya, Sr. Director, Information and Communication Technologies, Frost & Sullivan. “Infusing Generative AI with the knowledge base, brands can respond to queries and streamline customer support, ensuring efficient and reliable self-service options during conversations. Adding AI-powered assistance in live chat interactions will boost agent productivity and communication effectiveness.”

Additional capabilities launched

Referral Marketing continues to be a powerful strategy for businesses to reach their target customers and drive sales. Vonage Conversational Commerce users can now initiate WhatsApp referral campaigns right from the dashboard, giving them the ability to acquire new customers without additional marketing overhead costs.

“With WhatsApp and Vonage, we’ve been able to better identify and market to the top 25 percent of our active subscribers,” said Kamila Skötsch, Global CRM Team Lead, HolidayPirates, an international travel company and Vonage Conversational Commerce customer. “Our subscribers using WhatsApp are faster to act on deals than people using other channels, generating more traffic to our partners with click-through-rates as high as 40 percent, and some messages receiving a 97 percent open rate.”

Vonage has also launched Conversational Commerce APIs to enable third party applications to connect with the Jumper.ai dashboard and deliver conversational marketing and commerce capabilities via its integration with leading customer engagement platforms such as MoEngage and Salesforce Marketing Cloud. These developer APIs empower marketers and product owners to extend their platform from lower level, 1-way notifications to richer, 2-way conversations by leveraging Vonage Conversational Commerce capabilities to share product catalogs and complete a transaction–turning notifications into sales.

Generative AI-powered enhancements to the Vonage Conversational Commerce powered by Jumper.ai solution are currently in beta and will be generally available in the second quarter of 2024. A demo is available in the Vonage Booth #818 at Enterprise Connect, 25 – 28 March 2024, at the Gaylord Palms Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

