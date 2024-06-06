Advanced Energy Unveils Recipients of 2024 STEM Scholarship Program

Students from CSU and UMN each receive $20,000 scholarship grant, internship and professional mentoring





DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – announced three recipients of its 2024 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Scholarship Program.

Anjali Murali and Soundarya Sivakumar, graduate students from Colorado State University (CSU), and Kialie Malone, undergraduate student from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, will each receive a $20,000 grant towards tuition expenses. They will also be provided with professional mentoring and the opportunity to apply their knowledge with hands-on experience of complex, real-world power and measurement applications during an internship at Advanced Energy.

“Advanced Energy’s scholarship program recognizes the importance of encouraging students who are pursuing future careers in STEM fields,” said Randy Heckman, Chief Technology Officer at Advanced Energy. “I want to congratulate this year’s cohort of recipients who have already demonstrated exceptional talents in their chosen fields. We are proud to be able to support them in the pursuit of their academic and career goals and their professional development.”

The annual STEM Scholarship Program was launched in 2021 with the aim of nurturing emerging talent and encouraging students pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Since then, the program has provided financial support, mentoring and internship experience to 12 students from five partner universities with a reputation for excellence in the area of precision power electronics.

