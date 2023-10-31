Advanced Energy Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue was $410 million, within the guidance range

GAAP EPS was $0.89, above the mid-point of guidance

Non-GAAP EPS was $1.28, above the mid-point of guidance

Cash flow from continuing operations was a record $73 million

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.





“In the third quarter, we delivered sequentially higher earnings and record operating cash flow on marginally lower revenue,” said Steve Kelley, president and CEO of Advanced Energy. “Our solid financial performance through the business cycle gives us the ability to invest in new products and technologies, as well as in improvements in manufacturing efficiency. These investments will drive future revenue growth and market share gains.”

Third Quarter Results

Sales were $410.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared with $415.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $516.3 million in the third quarter of 2022.

GAAP net income from continuing operations was $33.7 million or $0.89 per diluted share in the quarter, compared with $27.5 million or $0.73 per diluted share in the prior quarter, and $74.9 million or $1.99 per diluted share a year ago.

Non-GAAP net income was $48.5 million or $1.28 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023. This compares with $41.9 million or $1.11 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023, and $79.6 million or $2.12 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022.

Advanced Energy generated a record $72.7 million in cash flow from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2023 and paid $3.8 million in quarterly dividends.

Also in the third quarter of 2023, Advanced Energy completed a private offering of $575 million aggregate principal amount of 2.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028. In conjunction with the offering, the company repurchased $40.0 million of common stock. Total cash on hand at the end of the quarter increased to $985.9 million.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Guidance

Based on the Company’s current view, beliefs, and assumptions, guidance is within the following ranges:

Q4 2023 Revenue $405 million +/- $15 million GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.69 +/- $0.20 Non-GAAP EPS $1.15 +/- $0.20

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today, October 31, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the third quarter financial results. To participate in the live earnings conference call, please dial 877-407-0890 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the meeting and an operator will connect you. International participants can dial +1-201-389-0918. A webcast will also be available on our investor web page at ir.advancedenergy.com in the Events & Presentations section. The archived webcast will be available approximately two hours following the end of the live event.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. Advanced Energy’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial production, medical and life sciences, data center computing, networking, and telecommunications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support for customers around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propels growth of its customers and innovates the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power. It is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance. Trust.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release includes GAAP and non-GAAP income and per-share earnings data and other GAAP and non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP results presented below exclude the impact of non-cash related charges, such as stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, and long-term unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses. In addition, we exclude discontinued operations and other non-recurring items such as acquisition-related costs, facility expansion and related costs, and restructuring expenses, as they are not indicative of future performance. The tax effect of our non-GAAP adjustments represents the anticipated annual tax rate applied to each non-GAAP adjustment after consideration of their respective book and tax treatments.

The non-GAAP measures included in this release are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, similar measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors to evaluate business performance without the impacts of certain non-cash charges, non-economic foreign currency remeasurements, and other cash charges which are not part of our usual operations. We use these non-GAAP measures to assess performance against business objectives, make business decisions, develop budgets, forecast future periods, assess trends, and evaluate financial impacts of various scenarios. In addition, management’s incentive plans include these non-GAAP measures as criteria for achievements. Additionally, we believe that these non-GAAP measures, in combination with its financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP, provide investors with additional perspective. To gain a complete picture of all effects on our financial results from any and all events, management does (and investors should) rely upon the GAAP measures as well, as the items excluded from non-GAAP measures may contribute to not accurately reflecting the underlying performance of the company’s continuing operations for the period in which they are incurred. Furthermore, the use of non-GAAP measures has limitations in that such measures do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP, and these measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release and statements we make on the above announced conference call contain, in addition to historical information, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this report that are not historical information are forward-looking statements. For example, statements relating to our beliefs, expectations and plans are forward-looking statements, as are statements that certain actions, conditions, or circumstances will continue. The inclusion of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “may,” “might,” “continue,” “enables,” “plan,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “likely,” “potential,” or “believe,” as well as statements that events or circumstances “will” occur or continue, indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (a) supply chain disruptions and component shortages that may impact our ability to timely manufacture products and deliver to customers; (b) the effects of global macroeconomic conditions upon demand for our products and services, including supply chain cost increases, inflationary pressures, economic downturns, and volatility and cyclicality of the industries we serve; (c) the impact of political and geographical risks, including trade and export regulations, other effects of international disputes, war, terrorism, or geopolitical tensions; (d) managing backlog orders; (e) our ability to develop new products expeditiously and be successful in the design win process; (f) delays in capital spending by end-users in our served markets; (g) the risks and uncertainties related to the integration of acquired companies including SL Power Electronics; (h) the continuing spread of COVID-19 and its potential adverse impact on our operations; (i) our ability to avoid additional costs and lawsuits after the solar inverter wind-down; (j) the accuracy of our assumptions on which our financial statement projections are based; (k) the timing of orders received from customers; (l) our ability to realize benefits from cost improvement efforts including avoided costs, restructuring plans and inorganic growth; (m) unanticipated changes to management’s estimates, reserves or allowances; and (n) changes and adjustments to the tax expense and benefits related to the U.S. tax law changes, any of which could negatively impact our customers’ and our presence, operations, and financial results. These and other risks are described in Advanced Energy’s Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and other reports and statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These reports and statements are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies may also be obtained from Advanced Energy’s investor relations page at ir.advancedenergy.com or by contacting Advanced Energy’s investor relations at 970-407-6555. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to us on the date of this press release. Aspirational goals and targets discussed on the conference call or in the presentation materials should not be interpreted in any respect as guidance. We assume no obligation to update the information in this press release.

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Sales, net $ 409,991 $ 516,274 $ 415,508 $ 1,250,539 $ 1,354,682 Cost of sales 262,650 325,056 268,428 801,007 856,990 Gross profit 147,341 191,218 147,080 449,532 497,692 Gross margin % 35.9 % 37.0 % 35.4 % 35.9 % 36.7 % Operating expenses: Research and development 50,391 49,760 51,413 153,414 141,383 Selling, general, and administrative 55,131 56,716 55,613 166,102 161,056 Amortization of intangible assets 7,049 7,049 7,075 21,186 19,081 Restructuring 4,709 121 3,154 8,906 1,178 Total operating expenses 117,280 113,646 117,255 349,608 322,698 Operating income 30,061 77,572 29,825 99,924 174,994 Other income (expense), net 4,464 8,940 2,425 6,339 11,347 Income from continuing operations, before income tax 34,525 86,512 32,250 106,263 186,341 Provision for income tax 874 11,639 4,795 13,405 29,795 Income from continuing operations 33,651 74,873 27,455 92,858 156,546 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax (930 ) (697 ) (315 ) (2,076 ) (615 ) Net income 32,721 74,176 27,140 90,782 155,931 Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest — 9 — — 16 Net income attributable to Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $ 32,721 $ 74,167 $ 27,140 $ 90,782 $ 155,915 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 37,575 37,379 37,573 37,541 37,482 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 37,854 37,630 37,803 37,842 37,725 Earnings per share attributable to Advanced Energy Industries, Inc: Continuing operations: Basic earnings per share $ 0.90 $ 2.00 $ 0.73 $ 2.47 $ 4.18 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.89 $ 1.99 $ 0.73 $ 2.45 $ 4.15 Discontinued operations: Basic loss per share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.02 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.02 ) Net income: Basic earnings per share $ 0.87 $ 1.98 $ 0.72 $ 2.42 $ 4.16 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.86 $ 1.97 $ 0.72 $ 2.40 $ 4.13

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 985,931 $ 458,818 Accounts and other receivables, net 270,348 300,683 Inventories 364,003 376,012 Other current assets 53,191 53,001 Total current assets 1,673,473 1,188,514 Property and equipment, net 161,671 148,462 Operating lease right-of-use assets 98,591 100,177 Other assets 110,027 84,056 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 449,924 470,959 Total assets $ 2,493,686 $ 1,992,168 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 140,320 $ 170,467 Other accrued expenses 137,015 185,805 Current portion of long-term debt 20,000 20,000 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 17,477 16,771 Total current liabilities 314,812 393,043 Long-term debt 899,848 353,262 Other long-term liabilities 178,155 179,596 Long-term liabilities 1,078,003 532,858 Total liabilities 1,392,815 925,901 Total stockholders’ equity 1,100,871 1,066,267 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,493,686 $ 1,992,168

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 90,782 $ 155,931 Less: loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax (2,076 ) (615 ) Income from continuing operations, net of income tax 92,858 156,546 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 49,764 44,433 Stock-based compensation 22,813 15,008 Benefit for deferred income tax (996 ) (2,496 ) Loss on disposal and sale of assets 394 (4,058 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired (36,593 ) (96,451 ) Net cash from operating activities from continuing operations 128,240 112,982 Net cash from operating activities from discontinued operations (3,307 ) (81 ) Net cash from operating activities 124,933 112,901 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of investments (3,447 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (46,782 ) (39,507 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (145,779 ) Net cash from investing activities (50,229 ) (185,286 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from long-term borrowings 575,000 — Payment of fees for long-term borrowings (12,985 ) — Payments on long-term borrowings (15,000 ) (15,000 ) Dividend payments (11,422 ) (11,407 ) Payment for purchase of note hedges (115,000 ) — Proceeds from sale of warrants 74,865 — Purchase and retirement of common stock (40,000 ) (25,955 ) Net payments related to stock-based awards (1,254 ) (1,411 ) Net cash from financing activities 454,204 (53,773 ) EFFECT OF CURRENCY TRANSLATION ON CASH (1,795 ) (9,161 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 527,113 (135,319 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 458,818 544,372 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $ 985,931 $ 409,053

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Net Sales by Market Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Semiconductor Equipment $ 185,033 $ 266,600 $ 173,177 $ 552,419 $ 698,354 Industrial and Medical 115,226 119,587 127,603 365,849 307,436 Data Center Computing 68,286 87,542 59,076 187,021 232,941 Telecom and Networking 41,446 42,545 55,652 145,250 115,951 Total $ 409,991 $ 516,274 $ 415,508 $ 1,250,539 $ 1,354,682

Net Sales by Geographic Region Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 North America $ 184,783 $ 238,115 $ 171,516 $ 537,241 $ 626,953 Asia 178,190 215,401 186,498 543,871 557,629 Europe 46,088 61,456 56,213 164,867 157,972 Other 930 1,302 1,281 4,560 12,128 Total $ 409,991 $ 516,274 $ 415,508 $ 1,250,539 $ 1,354,682

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. SELECTED OTHER DATA (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure – operating expenses and operating income, excluding certain items Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Gross profit from continuing operations, as reported $ 147,341 $ 191,218 $ 147,080 $ 449,532 $ 497,692 Adjustments to gross profit: Stock-based compensation 615 454 589 1,587 1,087 Facility expansion, relocation costs and other 171 1,662 60 1,188 4,133 Acquisition-related costs 44 66 97 194 (372 ) Non-GAAP gross profit 148,171 193,400 147,826 452,501 502,540 Non-GAAP gross margin 36.1 % 37.5 % 35.6 % 36.2 % 37.1 % Operating expenses from continuing operations, as reported 117,280 113,646 117,255 349,608 322,698 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (7,049 ) (7,049 ) (7,075 ) (21,186 ) (19,081 ) Stock-based compensation (7,460 ) (5,568 ) (7,348 ) (21,226 ) (13,921 ) Acquisition-related costs (611 ) (1,150 ) (1,165 ) (2,654 ) (6,977 ) Restructuring and other (4,898 ) (121 ) (3,154 ) (9,095 ) (1,178 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses 97,262 99,758 98,513 295,447 281,541 Non-GAAP operating income $ 50,909 $ 93,642 $ 49,313 $ 157,054 $ 220,999 Non-GAAP operating margin 12.4 % 18.1 % 11.9 % 12.6 % 16.3 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure – income excluding certain items Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Income from continuing operations, less non-controlling interest, net of income tax $ 33,651 $ 74,864 $ 27,455 $ 92,858 $ 156,530 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 7,049 7,049 7,075 21,186 19,081 Acquisition-related costs 655 1,216 1,262 2,848 6,605 Facility expansion, relocation costs, and other 171 1,662 60 1,188 4,133 Restructuring and other 4,898 121 3,154 9,095 1,178 Unrealized foreign currency gain (1,604 ) (6,169 ) (2,266 ) (2,817 ) (13,023 ) Acquisition-related costs and other included in other income (expense), net (1,516 ) (4,685 ) — (1,516 ) (4,600 ) Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,101 ) 855 (1,051 ) (3,273 ) (966 ) Non-GAAP income, net of income tax, excluding stock-based compensation 42,203 74,913 35,689 119,569 168,938 Stock-based compensation, net of tax 6,299 4,697 6,191 17,794 11,668 Non-GAAP income, net of income tax $ 48,502 $ 79,610 $ 41,880 $ 137,363 $ 180,606

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. SELECTED OTHER DATA (UNAUDITED) Reconciliation of non-GAAP measure – per share earnings excluding certain items Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as reported $ 0.89 $ 1.99 $ 0.73 $ 2.45 $ 4.15 Add back: Per share impact of non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax 0.39 0.13 0.38 1.18 0.64 Non-GAAP earnings per share $ 1.28 $ 2.12 $ 1.11 $ 3.63 $ 4.79

Reconciliation of Q4 2023 Guidance Low End High End Revenue $390 million $420 million Reconciliation of non-GAAP earnings per share GAAP earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.89 Stock-based compensation 0.20 0.20 Amortization of intangible assets 0.19 0.19 Restructuring and other 0.17 0.17 Tax effects of excluded items (0.10 ) (0.10 ) Non-GAAP earnings per share $ 0.95 $ 1.35

Contacts

Andrew Huang



Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.



970-407-6555



ir@aei.com