Advance Partners Honored with Two Awards for Excellence by Pan Finance

Advance Partners, a Paychex company, which provides payroll funding, strategic consulting services and comprehensive back-office solutions to staffing firms, announced today that they have been named the winner of two Pan Finance Awards. The company received the Most Innovative Payroll Financing Services distinction for the second consecutive year and was honored with the Best Payroll Funding Solutions Provider award for the first time.





Advance Partners is also celebrating its 25th anniversary and recently held a reception to thank its customers and employees for fueling the company’s growth. During its quarter century in business, Advance Partners has helped thousands of staffing firms pay millions of temporary workers, funding more than $32 billion in invoices.

“The best part of my job has always been the relationships fostered with our amazing customers and internally with our exceptional team,” said Jeremy Bilsky, Senior Director and General Manager of Advance Partners. “Since its inception, Advance Partners has helped a vast number of companies and touched countless lives all while creating life-long friendships. Hardly a day goes by without a client saying to us, ‘we could not have made it here without your support and partnership’ – sentiments we find both invigorating and inspiring. That’s what it’s all about.”

Pan Finance examines time-sensitive financial news covering world markets and provides industry insights and analysis from leading experts. Its awards program shines a spotlight on leading examples of best practice across the world of finance and the company evaluates nominees based on their innovation, stewardship of the environment and positive impact on society.

“The Advance Partners’ team is very strong, and I’m proud of how we continue to help staffing firms excel at their critical mission of putting people to work,” said Mike Brew, Director of Sales and Marketing at Advance Partners. “One of the reasons we’re so successful in supporting our customers is the great culture and shared values between Paychex and Advance Partners. Not only do customers get the backing of a major Human Capital Management industry leader in Paychex, but they also benefit from the ‘family feel’ of our strong internal culture of partnership, service, innovation, and integrity.”

About Advance Partners

Advance Partners champions next-level staffing firm growth through payroll funding, back-office solutions, and strategic business coaching. As a Paychex company, we offer the resources, stability, and innovation of an HR industry leader. Visit Advance Partners at: www.advancepartners.com.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is an industry-leading HCM company delivering a full suite of technology and advisory services in human resources, employee benefit solutions, insurance, and payroll. The company serves approximately 740,000 customers in the U.S. and Europe and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. The more than 16,000 people at Paychex are committed to helping businesses succeed and building thriving communities where they work and live. To learn more, visit paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

