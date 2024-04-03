Advance Beyond Boundaries with Corelis

Preview Tomorrow’s JTAG & Embedded Hardware Test Innovations at IPC APEX EXPO & Embedded World 2024





CERRITOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Corelis, a leader in JTAG Boundary-Scan technology and embedded hardware test solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in two premier industry events.

Join us April 9-11 at either the IPC APEX EXPO 2024 in Anaheim, California, or the Embedded World Exhibition & Conference 2024 in Nuremberg, Germany.

Corelis will showcase its latest embedded hardware test solutions, bus analyzer tools, and other JTAG boundary-scan products, renowned for their ease-of-use, and exceptional features. Corelis’ latest advancements include the PXIe SCAN IO-112, a multifunction I/O module that features configurable voltage(s) with digital I/O, LVDS, IEEE-1149.6, and analog channels in a PXIe form factor. This addition serves as the ideal solution for extending test coverage within embedded and boundary-scan test systems.

Additionally, we have incorporated the IEEE-1149.1-2013 standard into our ScanExpress application, providing new technical features beneficial to semiconductor companies. Corelis has also expanded its engineering services to offer BSDL file validation services to semiconductor companies, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and excellence in high-performance testing.

Conference attendees are warmly invited to visit Corelis at IPC APEX EXPO 2024, Booth 1747, and Embedded World 2024, Hall 4, Booth 4-108 to explore how our solutions can accelerate time to market, streamline product development, and optimize manufacturing processes. Join us as we advance beyond boundaries and drive the future of test in the rapidly evolving electronics industry.

About Corelis

For more than three decades, Corelis has been empowering customers with innovative automated test solutions for debugging, testing, and in-system programming of embedded hardware. Corelis’ customers comprise the foremost global manufacturers of electronic products in industries such as military-aerospace, consumer electronics, telecommunications, semiconductors, networking, and medical. For additional information go to: corelis.com.

Contacts

Contact: Jasmin Garcia Email: jasmin@corelis.com

Sales: sales@corelis.com