Advacam & Vector Space Biosciences sign Letter of Intent (LOI) to Develop AI Models & CubeSat Payloads for the Space Industry

LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SBIO #Advacam—Advacam, provider of radiation detectors that map radiation aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and Vector Space Biosciences (crypto symbol: SBIO), with offices in Dubai and provider of AI models for data generated in the new space industry economy, have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to partner on joint satellite payload design and development of CubeSats along with measuring radiation and launching payloads for biotechnology, pharmaceutical companies in addition to space radiation hardening of medical device chipsets to be used in space. Data is beamed back down to Microsoft Orbital ground stations where it’s combined with advanced external datasets from NASA GeneLab to data related to drug compounds, pathway and protein databases. Language modeling, the tip of the spear in AI, today is then used to extract hidden relationships between data points for the purpose of predicting or generating new discoveries.





VSB’s (SBIO) first launch is scheduled for Q1/Q2 2025 (or sooner), will include about 50 Waterbears (Tardigrades) along with the Timepix2, developed by Advacam and CERN to measure Galactic Cosmic Rays (GCRs) and other forms of radiation for the purpose of space radiation hardening of AI semiconductors and other chipsets. Our aim is to reach 2-3+ launchers per week with 1 launch containing multiple payloads and up to 10 CubeSats. VSB (SBIO) and Advacam partners and customers will have the option of becoming sponsors of each CubeSat launch. Each individual payload generates high-value data which is modeled using an ensemble of proprietary and best of breed targeted language models. Each payload represents a potential revenue stream.

Companies such as Merck and Bristol Myers are at the forefront of using data from space to develop more effective or new kinds of drug compounds.

Vector Space Biosciences and Advacam will partner on points described in the LOI such as:

1. Enable revenue-sharing with customers, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical and AI semiconductor customers to take snapshots and measure space radiation including Galactic Cosmic Rays (GCRs) and high-charge, high-energy particles (HZEs) via the Advacam MiniPix Sprinter (Timepix2).

2. Launching the devices into Low Earth Orbit (LEO), following the same orbit as the ISS to generate reports for precision, accuracy, optimizations.

3. Construct historical flight heritage logs for Advacam.

4. Vacuum case testing in LEO

5. Provide joint marketing and PR along with customer referrals.

6. Collaborate on detailed AI modeling and analysis of GCRs and HZE particles along with data snapshots and timestamps.

7. Advacam and VSB will jointly work together to provide extended and advanced AI services in the analysis of datasets associated with VSB customer CubeSat payloads based on VSB’s work at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and VSB Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

About Vector Space Biosciences

VSB develops AI models with data from the space industry based on enabling biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and AI semiconductor customers to launch payloads via CubeSats, enabling development of new drug compounds to radiation-hardening of AI semiconductors. Data from biological payloads along with AI modeling (language modeling) can be used to develop new forms of precision medicine related to human aging and cancer or provide insights into radiation’s effect on AI semiconductors used in data centers being built in space today. Our primary goal connects to understanding how to develop countermeasures against stressors on the human body during spaceflight, like microgravity and radiation, resulting in new forms of precision medicine for all mankind. VSB maintains the crypto symbol SBIO, a utility token based in Dubai and parent company to VXV and other spinoffs in the space and precision medicine industry. More information can be found here: https://vectorspacebio.science/technology

