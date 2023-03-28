Adva Network Security protects TransnetBW’s communication network

News summary:





BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adva Network Security today announced that TransnetBW has deployed its ConnectGuard™ encryption technology with the Adtran FSP 3000 optical transport solution to establish a highly secure communication network in its service area. As the operator of an electricity transmission grid in southwestern Germany and a European interconnection partner, TransnetBW depends on the security and reliability of its communication network to ensure trouble-free operations. That’s why the company chose the FSP 3000 optical platform with Adva Network Security encryption technology, which has been approved by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). This solution enables high-speed connections to be reliably and robustly protected, even against sophisticated cyberattacks. Planning and implementation of the highly secure infrastructure were carried out by Adva Network Security’s long-standing partner Syserso Networks, who will also provide ongoing support.

“As a utility company, and a critical infrastructure provider, we must comply with extensive and stringent security requirements. We also know that uninterrupted power transmission is of paramount importance to our partners. That’s why we chose Adva Network Security’s secure and reliable fiber optic transmission technology. When it comes to safeguarding our communication network, we can’t afford to compromise,” said Michael Schick, team leader of telecommunication projects at TransnetBW. “It makes sense to us to ensure the most effective protection by safeguarding all traffic on the optical fiber. The approval of Adva Network Security’s solution by the independent experts of the BSI was another important factor for us.”

The new wide area network offers broadband and encrypted Ethernet connections. It’s based on Adtran’s terminals and the flexible optical layer of the FSP 3000 platform. Featuring aggregating multiplexers from the FSP 150 product family, the solution provides a wide range of bandwidth services from 2Mbit/s E1 over 100Mbit/s Fast Ethernet up to 100Gbit/s Ethernet. It also guarantees precise synchronization. The network is capable of serving all necessary bandwidths both now and in the future, while the easy scalability of the solution makes it adaptable to tomorrow’s requirements. Syserso Networks also played a key role in implementing the project as a system integrator and service partner of TransnetBW, from network planning, installation, system integration and commissioning through to ensuring a turnkey solution and providing operational support.

“Building highly secure networks is a complex task that requires a great deal of trust between all parties involved. Throughout this challenging project, we collaborated closely with our DWDM technology supplier, Adtran, and the service provider, Syserso Networks. This helped us build strong relationships and enabled us to ensure smooth and rapid deployment,” commented Josef Sißmeir, GM of Adva Network Security. “Our BSI-approved encryption technology offers the industry’s lowest latency while maintaining high throughput, ensuring the highest reliability and security of TransnetBW’s network. We’re proud to have contributed significantly to this project with our ConnectGuard™ solution.”

Further information on ConnectGuard™ and optical layer protection is available in this solution brief.

About Adva Network Security

Adva Network Security has built a fierce reputation for protecting packet optical networks. We pioneered low-latency, multi-layer encryption solutions that are right now safeguarding data in motion for many mission-critical applications. Our ConnectGuardTM security technology is even combating tomorrow’s quantum security threats. Built by the industry’s leading security experts, our German-based organization helps organizations and government agencies security-harden their networks to ensure critical infrastructure is protected against cyber threats. Our development and manufacturing processes, as well as our security solutions, have been approved and certified by leading governmental security agencies. For more information on how we can help you, please visit www.advasecurity.com.

About TransnetBW

As a transmission system operator, we at TransnetBW secure the power supply for around eleven million people in Baden-Württemberg. We create the infrastructure for the energy transition by maintaining, optimizing, and expanding the power grid on demand. Our grid covers an area of 34,600 square kilometers. All players in the electricity market can use this network without discrimination and at fair market conditions. In this way, we provide the power for all the energy that makes Baden-Württemberg what it is. We are the power behind the power. For more information, please visit TransnetBW at www.transnetbw.de.

About Syserso Networks

Syserso Networks is a leading systems integrator and service provider in the field of telecommunications. The company has been implementing future-proof telecommunications networks for public and private network operators for more than 25 years. In addition to construction, building, installation and maintenance of transport, access and IMS/soft switch networks, Syserso Networks offers a wide range of services as well as managed and cloud services with its own network/security operations center. The company’s portfolio also includes a wide range of security solutions for VoIP and security products for critical infrastructure operators. Learn more at www.syserso.com.

