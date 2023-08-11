Home Business Wire ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to Present at the Rosenblatt Virtual Tech Summit August...
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to Present at the Rosenblatt Virtual Tech Summit August 23, 2023

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdtranADTRAN Holdings Inc., (NASDAQ: ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation networking solutions, announced today that Adtran representatives will be presenting at the Rosenblatt Virtual Tech Summit.

Adtran representatives will discuss company performance and current industry trends that may affect the market and Adtran’s business.

Adtran will webcast the presentation. To listen to the live webcast, follow the link:

https://kvgo.com/rosenblatt-3rd-annual-tech-summit/adtran-august-2023

What: Rosenblatt Security Tech Summit

When: August 23, 2023

Time: 9:55 AM ET

Where: Virtual

The matters discussed at this conference may include certain forward-looking statements that represent the Company’s expectations or beliefs and reflect management’s best judgment based on factors currently known. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, which may be beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in the sections captioned “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Rhonda Lambert 256-963-7450

Investor Relations

