ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to Present at the 17th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking & Communications Conference November 14, 2023

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdtranADTRAN Holdings Inc, Inc., (NASDAQ: ADTN; FSE: QH9), a leading provider of next-generation networking solutions, announced today that Adtran representatives will be presenting at the 17th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking & Communications Conference on November 14, 2023.

Adtran representatives will discuss company performance and current industry trends that may affect the market and Adtran’s business.

Adtran will webcast the presentation. To listen to the live webcast, follow the link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham136/adtn/2239380

What: 17th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking & Communications Conference

When: November 14, 2023

Time: 11:20 a.m. EST

Where: Virtual

The matters discussed at this conference may include certain forward-looking statements that represent the Company’s expectations or beliefs and reflect management’s best judgment based on factors currently known. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, which may be beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in the sections captioned “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of ADTRAN, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary and a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions. ADTRAN Holdings is also the largest shareholder of ADVA, a European headquartered network innovator that empowers operators to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society.

Contacts

Rhonda Lambert 256-963-7450

Investor Relations

