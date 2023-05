ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to Meet with Investors at the Rosenblatt Securities Virtual Roadshow on May 25, 2023

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Adtran–ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN), announced today that Company representatives will meet with investors at the Rosenblatt Securities Virtual Roadshow on May 25, 2023.

Adtran representatives will discuss company performance and current industry trends that may affect the market and Adtran’s business.

What: Rosenblatt Securities Virtual Roadshow



When: May 25, 2023



Where: Virtual Conference

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of ADVA. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and Twitter.

