ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to Meet With Investors at The Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Summit on August 30, 2023

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdtranADTRAN Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation networking solutions, announced today that Adtran representatives will meet with investors at the Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Summit on August 30, 2023.

Adtran representatives will provide an update on the company and discuss industry trends that can impact the market and Adtran’s business.

What: The Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Summit

When: August 30, 2023

Where: Four Seasons Hotel Chicago, Chicago, IL

The matters discussed at this conference may include certain forward-looking statements that represent the Company’s expectations or beliefs and reflect management’s best judgment based on factors currently known. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, which may be beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in the sections captioned “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

Rhonda Lambert 256-963-7450

Investor Relations

