Business Wire

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to Meet with Investors at the Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 31, 2023

di Business Wire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdtranADTRAN Holdings Inc., (NASDAQ: ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation networking solutions, announced today that Adtran representatives will meet with investors at the Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 31, 2023.

Adtran representatives will discuss company performance and current industry trends that may affect the market and Adtran’s business.

What: Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

When: May 31, 2023

Where: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY

The matters discussed at this conference may include certain forward-looking statements that represent the Company’s expectations or beliefs and reflect management’s best judgment based on factors currently known. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, which may be beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in the sections captioned “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of ADVA. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Rhonda Lambert 256-963-7450

Investor Relations

