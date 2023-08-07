ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Adtran–ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) (“ADTRAN Holdings” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2023. For the quarter, revenue was $327.4 million, up 90% year-over-year and 1% quarter-over-quarter. Net loss attributable to the Company for the second quarter of 2023 was $33.3 million, down 1,655% year-over-year and up 3% quarter-over-quarter. Consequently, diluted loss per share attributable to the Company for the quarter was $0.43, down by 1,175% year-over-year and up 2% quarter-over-quarter. Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company was $0.1 million, down 99% year-over-year and up 102% quarter-over-quarter. Consequently, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company was $0.00, down 99% year-over-year and up 102% quarter-over-quarter. Non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP diluted loss per share exclude acquisition related expenses, amortization, adjustments (consisting of intangible amortization of backlog, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations and amortization of inventory fair value adjustments), stock-based compensation expense, amortization of pension actuarial losses, deferred compensation adjustments, integration expenses, restructuring expenses, changes in valuation allowance related to our deferred tax assets, and the tax effect of these adjustments to net (loss) income. The reconciliations between the non-GAAP net loss measures presented herein and the respective equivalent GAAP financial measures are set forth in the tables provided below.

ADTRAN Holdings Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, “Our Q2 2023 results were in line with our expectations. Although new customer acquisitions remain near an all-time high, we anticipate the second half of 2023 will continue to present challenges due to customers optimizing inventory and the macroeconomic environment. Nevertheless, we continue to believe that we are in the early stage of an unprecedented investment cycle and ADTRAN Holdings is well positioned to be one of the largest beneficiaries.”

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2023. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share is to be paid to the Company’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 21, 2023. The ex-dividend date is August 20, 2023, and the payment date will be September 5, 2023.

The Company confirmed that it will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Central Time, or 4:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. ADTRAN Holdings will webcast this conference call. To listen, simply visit our Investor Relations site at investors.adtran.com approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, click on the event “ADTRAN Holdings Releases 2nd Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Earnings Call”, and click on the webcast link.

An online replay of the Company’s conference call, as well as the transcript of the Company’s conference call, will be available on the Investor Relations site approximately 24 hours following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months. For more information, visit investors.adtran.com or email investor.relations@adtran.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts, such as those relating to strategy, outlook and financial guidance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can also generally be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “will,” “may,” “could” and similar expressions. In addition, ADTRAN Holdings, through its senior management, may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such projections and other forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and ADTRAN Holdings undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent as may be required by law. All such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates and reflect management’s best judgment based upon current information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those estimated by ADTRAN Holdings include, but are not limited to: (i) risks and uncertainties related to manufacturing and supply chain constraints; (ii) risks and uncertainties related to the completed business combination between the Company, ADTRAN, Inc. (“ADTRAN”) and Adtran Networks SE (“Adtran Networks”), formerly ADVA Optical Networks SE, including risks related to the ability to successfully integrate ADTRAN’s and Adtran Networks’ businesses, the disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to integration efforts following the business combination, and the risk that ADTRAN Holdings may be unable to achieve expected synergies or that it may take longer or be more costly than expected to achieve those synergies; (iii) the risk of fluctuations in revenue, including due to lengthy sales and approval processes required by major and other service providers for new products and changes in customer demand, as well as tighter inventory management of ADTRAN Holdings’ customers; (iv) the risk posed by potential breaches of information systems and cyber-attacks; (v) the risk that ADTRAN Holdings may not be able to effectively compete, including through product improvements and development; (vi) risks related to ongoing patent litigation; and (vii) other risks set forth in ADTRAN Holdings’ public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 filed with the SEC.

Explanation of Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Set forth in the tables below are reconciliations of gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating (loss) income, other income (expense), net (loss) income inclusive of the non-controlling interest, net (loss) income attributable to the Company, net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest, and (loss) earnings per share – basic and diluted, attributable to the Company, in each case as reported based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), to non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP other (expense) income, non-GAAP net (loss) income inclusive of the non-controlling interest, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to the Company, non-GAAP net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest, and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share – basic and diluted, attributable to the Company, respectively. Such non-GAAP measures exclude acquisition related expenses, amortization and adjustments (consisting of intangible amortization of backlog, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations and amortization of inventory fair value adjustments), stock-based compensation expense, amortization of pension actuarial losses, deferred compensation adjustments, integration expenses, restructuring expenses, asset impairments, changes in valuation allowance related to our deferred tax assets, and the tax effect of these adjustments to net income. These measures are used by management in our ongoing planning and annual budgeting processes. Additionally, we believe the presentation of these non-GAAP measures when combined with the presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is beneficial to the overall understanding of ongoing operating performance of the Company.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, our calculation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar measures calculated by other companies.

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 124,294 $ 108,644 Short-term investments 3,089 340 Accounts receivable, net 239,565 279,435 Other receivables 32,394 32,831 Inventory, net 416,802 427,531 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 33,880 33,577 Total Current Assets 850,024 882,358 Property, plant and equipment, net 115,719 110,699 Deferred tax assets 82,076 67,839 Goodwill 388,163 381,724 Intangibles, net 355,084 401,211 Other non-current assets 60,634 66,998 Long-term investments 31,238 32,665 Total Assets $ 1,882,938 $ 1,943,494 Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 171,735 $ 237,699 Revolving credit agreements outstanding 210,912 95,936 Notes payable — 24,598 Unearned revenue 48,030 41,193 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 26,807 35,235 Accrued wages and benefits 36,843 44,882 Income tax payable, net 15,314 9,032 Total Current Liabilities 509,641 488,575 Deferred tax liabilities 44,614 61,629 Non-current unearned revenue 24,111 19,239 Pension liability 10,883 10,624 Deferred compensation liability 28,522 26,668 Non-current lease obligations 20,834 22,807 Other non-current liabilities 16,401 10,339 Total Liabilities 655,006 639,881 Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest 445,462 — Equity Common stock 787 781 Additional paid-in capital 766,428 895,834 Accumulated other comprehensive income 62,208 46,713 Retained (deficit) earnings (41,010 ) 55,338 Treasury stock (5,943 ) (4,125 ) Non-controlling interest — 309,072 Total Equity 782,470 1,303,613 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and Equity $ 1,882,938 $ 1,943,494

Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Network Solutions $ 283,002 $ 155,992 $ 565,420 $ 294,366 Services & Support 44,376 16,046 85,870 32,190 Total Revenue 327,378 172,038 651,290 326,556 Cost of Revenue Network Solutions 216,960 99,921 436,090 190,575 Services & Support 17,865 9,611 34,839 19,159 Total Cost of Revenue 234,825 109,532 470,929 209,734 Gross Profit 92,553 62,506 180,361 116,822 Selling, general and administrative expenses 66,583 27,873 133,980 55,766 Research and development expenses 70,598 26,500 140,741 52,991 Operating (Loss) Income (44,628 ) 8,133 (94,360 ) 8,065 Interest and dividend income 358 217 662 421 Interest expense (4,064 ) (94 ) (7,351 ) (124 ) Net investment gain (loss) 1,262 (4,646 ) 2,514 (8,061 ) Other income, net 2,494 681 2,191 455 (Loss) Income Before Income Taxes (44,578 ) 4,291 (96,344 ) 756 Income tax benefit (expense) 8,363 (2,148 ) 19,676 260 Net (Loss) Income $ (36,215 ) $ 2,143 $ (76,668 ) $ 1,016 Less: Net Loss attributable to non-controlling interest(1) (2,881 ) — (8,870 ) — Net (Loss) Income attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ (33,334 ) $ 2,143 $ (67,798 ) $ 1,016 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 78,366 49,123 78,364 49,110 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 78,366 49,809 78,364 49,813 (Loss) earnings per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – basic $ (0.43 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.87 ) $ 0.02 (Loss) earnings per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – diluted $ (0.43 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.87 ) $ 0.02 (1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, we have recognized $2.9 million and $5.7 million, respectively, representing the recurring cash compensation earned by non-controlling interest shareholders post-DPLTA and an incremental $3.2 million net loss attributable to non-controlling interests pre-DPLTA for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (76,668 ) $ 1,016 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 67,467 7,235 Amortization of debt issuance cost 291 — (Gain) loss on investments (4,530 ) 7,882 Stock-based compensation expense 8,103 3,781 Deferred income taxes (31,962 ) (93 ) Other, net 130 27 Inventory reserves 20,885 (4,296 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 40,975 (14,315 ) Other receivables 561 2,606 Inventory (6,920 ) (53,982 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets 7,105 671 Accounts payable (67,923 ) 42,968 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 110 2,179 Income taxes payable, net 6,216 (1,597 ) Net cash used in by operating activities (36,160 ) (5,918 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (20,118 ) (3,285 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments 2,074 25,071 Purchases of available-for-sale investments (580 ) (17,002 ) Proceeds from beneficial interests in securitized accounts receivable 1,156 — Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (17,468 ) 4,784 Cash flows from financing activities: Tax withholdings related to stock-based compensation settlements (6,315 ) (333 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 163 636 Dividend payments (14,156 ) (8,877 ) Proceeds from draw on revolving credit agreements 163,729 28,000 Repayment of revolving credit agreements (49,155 ) (28,000 ) Non-controlling interest put option buyback (1,202 ) — Repayment of notes payable (24,885 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 68,179 (8,574 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 14,551 (9,708 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 1,099 (3,742 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 108,644 56,818 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 124,294 $ 43,368 Supplemental disclosure of cash financing activities: Cash paid for interest $ 4,719 $ 124 Cash used in operating activities related to operating leases $ 4,502 $ 915 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $ 515 $ 552 Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable $ 2,662 $ 818

Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Gross Profit and Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,



2023 March 31,



2023 June 30,



2022 June 30,



2023 June 30,



2022 Total Revenue $ 327,378 $ 323,912 $ 172,038 $ 651,290 $ 326,556 Cost of Revenue $ 234,825 $ 236,104 $ 109,532 $ 470,929 $ 209,734 Acquisition-related expenses, amortization and adjustments(1) (33,439 ) (32,578 ) — (66,017 ) — Stock-based compensation expense (335 ) (240 ) (162 ) (575 ) (321 ) Restructuring expenses(2) — (76 ) — (76 ) — Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue $ 201,051 $ 203,210 $ 109,370 $ 404,261 $ 209,413 Gross Profit $ 92,553 $ 87,808 $ 62,506 $ 180,361 $ 116,822 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 126,327 $ 120,702 $ 62,668 $ 247,029 $ 117,143 Gross Margin 28.3 % 27.1 % 36.3 % 27.7 % 35.8 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 38.6 % 37.3 % 36.4 % 37.9 % 35.9 % (1) Includes intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations. (2) Includes expenses for restructuring program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks.

Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Expenses $ 137,181 $ 137,540 $ 54,373 $ 274,721 $ 108,757 Acquisition-related expenses, amortization and adjustments (4,398 ) (1) (4,584 ) (6) (2,123 ) (10) (8,982 ) (12) (4,453 ) (16) Stock-based compensation expense (3,974 ) (2) (3,458 ) (7) (1,726 ) (11) (7,432 ) (13) (3,460 ) (17) Restructuring expenses (5,868 ) (3) (2,361 ) (8) — (8,229 ) (14) (2 ) Pension adjustments — — — — — Integration expenses (563 ) (4) (849 ) (9) — (1,412 ) (15) — Deferred compensation adjustments(5) 307 (394 ) 3,737 (87 ) 6,433 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 122,685 $ 125,894 $ 54,261 $ 248,579 $ 107,275 (1) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $3.9 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of (loss) income. (2) $2.7 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.3 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of (loss) income. (3) $1.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $4.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of (loss) income. (4) $0.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of (loss) income. Includes fees relating to the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks and the implementation of the DPLTA. (5) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of (loss) income. (6) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $4.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of (loss) income. (7) $2.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of (loss) income. (8) $2.2 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.2 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of (loss) income. (9) $0.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of (loss) income. Includes fees relating to the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks and the implementation of the DPLTA. (10) $1.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of (loss) income. (11) $1.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.6 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of (loss) income. (12) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $8.0 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of (loss) income. (13) $5.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $2.3 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of (loss) income. (14) $3.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $4.7 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of (loss) income. (15) $1.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of (loss) income. Includes fees relating to the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks and the implementation of the DPLTA. (16) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $3.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of (loss) income. (17) $2.3 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.2 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of (loss) income.

Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Operating (Loss) Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating (Loss) Income $ (44,628 ) $ (49,732 ) $ 8,133 $ (94,360 ) $ 8,065 Acquisition related expenses, amortization and adjustments(1) 37,837 37,162 2,123 74,999 4,453 Stock-based compensation expense 4,309 3,698 1,888 8,007 3,781 Pension adjustments — — — — — Restructuring expenses(2) 5,868 2,437 — 8,305 2 Integration expenses 563 849 — 1,412 — Deferred compensation adjustments(3) (307 ) 394 (3,737 ) 87 (6,433 ) Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ 3,642 $ (5,192 ) $ 8,407 $ (1,550 ) $ 9,868 (1) Includes intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations. (2) Includes expenses for restructuring program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks. (3) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of (loss) income.

