Adtran FSP 3000 OLS plays key role in OIF’s largest-ever demo at OFC

OIF interoperability showcase of an expansive multi-vendor ecosystem demonstrates disaggregated networking across a 1,000km link

Demo built on Adtran FSP 3000 OLS showcases high-performance 400G transport with high degree of integration and ease of use

Collaboration of 47 members emphasizes scalability, efficiency and multi-vendor interoperability

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Adtran today announced that it’s playing a key role in the Optical Internetworking Forum’s (OIF) most extensive multi-vendor interoperability demo to date, held at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC). Central to the showcase is Adtran’s FSP 3000 open line system (OLS), which delivers 400Gbit/s OpenZR+ transceiver interoperability across a 1,000km link. The OLS features advanced automation and optimization for maximum performance and user-friendly operation. Involving 47 member companies, the demo marks a major milestone in open networking and highlights the commitment of the OIF community to driving the future of high-performance, efficient and scalable network solutions.

“Interoperability continues to be at the heart of our vision for the future of optical networking. This year, by showcasing our FSP 3000 OLS’s capacity for 400Gbit/s OpenZR+ transceiver interoperability over regional distances, we’re pushing the boundaries of end-to-end network performance,” said Stephan Neidlinger, VP of global business development at Adtran. “Together with our fellow industry innovators at the OIF, we’re spotlighting what can be achieved when we unite behind intelligent, open architectures. This shared dedication to supporting multi-vendor environments will ensure superior network performance and new levels of flexibility for our customers.”

The demo uses Adtran’s FSP 3000 OLS to interconnect 400Gbit/s OpenZR+ pluggable transceivers from different suppliers over a bidirectional link that extends up to 1,000km. This comprises eight spans and utilizes Corning’s SMF-28 ULL and Contour fibers. The setup uses compact amplification modules integrating EDFA and Raman amplification, OSC, monitor ports and auto-span equalization. This enables an OLS configuration with a high degree of integration, performance, automation and ease of use. It also features terminal nodes with flexible multi-degree ROADMs for power equalization and scalability. The configuration provides an open hardware platform with programmable interfaces that pave the way for interoperability across various data rates, modulation formats and upgrades to 800Gbit/s transport.

“This demo is a testament to the power of strategic collaboration and technological integration, epitomizing the core principles our FSP 3000 OLS was built upon: openness, scalability and cutting-edge performance. Through concerted efforts with our OIF partners, from renowned component manufacturers to key industry players, we’re crafting solutions that will provide the adaptability and optical prowess our customers need for the networking challenges they face,” commented Ryan Schmidt, GM of optical transport at Adtran. “By focusing on customized solutions and embracing an ecosystem-wide approach, Adtran is not only tackling current network complexities but also setting the stage for future advancements, ensuring that our customers will always stay ahead of the game.”

About the OIF demo

OIF to Showcase Interoperability at OFC 2024 with Nearly 50 Member Companies Collaborating to Address Unprecedented Demand for Next-Generation Network Solutions.

OIF’s interoperability demonstration at OFC 2024 will feature 47 member companies showcasing breakthrough solutions in speed, power and density to meet the growing demands of next-generation data center networking, AI/ML and disaggregation applications. See the solutions in 800ZR, 400ZR and OpenZR+ optics, Energy Efficient Interfaces (EEI) & Co-Packaging, Common Electrical I/O (CEI) channels and Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS) implementations that are playing a pivotal role in shaping the industry for the next decade. Experience these live and interactive demonstrations at booth #1323. For more information, visit: www.oiforum.com/meetings-events/oif-ofc-2024.

