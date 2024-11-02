Adtran and Sonic Fiber Internet partner to deliver 50G PON connectivity across California

News summary:









SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Adtran today announced its strategic collaboration with Sonic Fiber Internet to bring 50Gbit/s passive optical network (50G PON) connectivity to California. The partnership is a proactive step to ensure Sonic continues to deliver ultra-fast broadband services that meet the growing demand for higher capacity and faster speeds across the US. By leveraging Adtran’s 50G PON technology, Sonic aims to lead the industry in connectivity standards for both residential and business customers, enabling a range of applications from smart home integration and advanced entertainment streaming to frictionless remote work and high-speed business connectivity. The technology coexists with GPON and XGS-PON, providing a seamless and cost-efficient upgrade path with no service disruption, while future-proofing the network and ensuring scalability for evolving digital needs. It also supports Combo PON setups, integrating multiple generations of fiber technology to fully maximize deployment flexibility.

“Our partnership with Adtran marks a major milestone in the evolution of ultra-fast connectivity in California. By developing the state’s first 50G PON network, we’re laying the foundation to meet the rapidly growing demands of emerging technologies and data-intensive applications, as well as supporting emerging standards like Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 8 and beyond,” said Stephen Bradley, VP of sales and marketing at Sonic Fiber Internet. “This collaboration keeps Sonic ahead of industry trends and consumer needs, ensuring our customers always receive the fastest and most reliable internet experience available at the lowest price. It sets the stage for a new era of connectivity, empowering our customers to embrace the future with confidence.”

Adtran and Sonic are joining forces to advance state-of-the-art FTTX connectivity that delivers symmetrical speeds of 50Gbit/s, ensuring bandwidth capacity for even the most demanding applications. Adtran and Sonic’s 50G PON partnership will support targeted rollouts in high-demand areas while providing cost-effective scalability for future growth. The new technology will also help reduce operational costs and environmental impact, making it a sustainable choice for network evolution.

“With their forward-thinking approach to advancing high-speed broadband, it’s no surprise that Sonic is taking a leading role with 50G PON. Our partnership will drive future-ready infrastructure to meet both today’s and tomorrow’s connectivity demands, further strengthening Sonic’s position as a pioneer in ultra-fast, highly reliable internet services,” commented Christoph Glingener, CTO of Adtran. “By integrating with existing fiber networks, 50G PON enables incremental upgrades that minimize disruption while allowing Sonic to stay ahead of market trends. This approach supports a variety of use cases, from enhancing connectivity in homes and high-density residential areas to powering enterprise campuses and public Wi-Fi expansion. It also future-proofs the network for emerging Wi-Fi standards and smart city infrastructure, driving down costs and accelerating widespread adoption.”

For more information on Adtran and Sonic’s 50G PON plans, please register for a joint webinar to be held on November 14.

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

