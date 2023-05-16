Adroit DI’s SDF Pro: The Fast and Affordable Solution to Storing, Sorting and Wrangling 10 Million Molecules in Seconds

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adroit DI has launched SDF Pro, a cloud-based application that offers a cost-effective solution for storing, sorting, and managing 10 million molecules within seconds. SDF Pro provides a user-configurable interface accessible from login, making it easy for users to organize, structure, and store large data sets. Collaborations on SDF Pro are secure and set up in seconds.

The pay-as-you-go model starts at $60 per user per month, making it both scalable and affordable for researchers and organizations of all sizes. SDF Pro is built on the latest cloud technology by Quantori, offering an unprecedented level of flexibility and affordability that democratizes chemistry data management. The user-friendly design and comprehensive set of features make SDF Pro the ultimate solution for managing and collaborating on chemical and biological data.

SDF Pro is available now on www.adroitdi-sdfpro.com, with commercial rates varying from $20 to $60 per user per month. The academic program gives access from $2 to $10 per user per month subject to restrictions.

Adroit DI: Software company that enables researchers, scientists, and other professionals to manage, structure, and organize large complex data sets with ease.

Quantori: Provider of data science and software engineering services for the healthcare and life sciences industries.

“SDF Pro is the result of our team’s dedication to creating innovative and affordable data solutions for the life sciences industry,” said Yuriy Gankin, CSO of Quantori. “We are thrilled to be working with Adroit DI to bring this cutting-edge platform to researchers and organizations across the globe. By democratizing chemistry data management, SDF Pro is empowering scientists to focus on what matters most: their research and innovation. We look forward to seeing the impact SDF Pro will have on the industry and the discoveries that will result from its use.”

“For the first time any researcher can afford to securely manage and organize their data,” said Richard Lingard, CEO Adroit DI. “We are aiming to make SDF Pro the biggest market disruptor in many years. This is true democratization, users are up and running in seconds, pay monthly, and can cancel any time.”

