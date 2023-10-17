Adroit DI Appoints Experienced Industry Leader to drive Expansion in North America

STANFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–“I am thrilled to announce the appointment of John S. DelliSanti as President of North America and Chief Commercial Officer for Adroit DI. With over 25 years of commercial experience in life sciences industry, John’s expertise and passion for empowering science will be invaluable as we enter our next growth phase.





“I have admired John’s accomplishments for years, from his transformational work at prominent companies like Aris Global, Carestream Health, and Caliper Life Sciences to his most recent role spearheading global growth at Taconic Biosciences. His leadership has consistently delivered results by nurturing strong customer relationships and employee engagement,” said Richard Lingard, CEO Adroit DI.

John S. DelliSanti, President of North America and Chief Commercial Officer for Adroit DI, said, “I’m honored to join Adroit DI and lead the expansion of their innovative data management solutions across North America. The company’s commitment aligns with my continued vision of powering scientific discovery through intelligent data management. I look forward to partnering with Richard and the talented Adroit DI team as we help more organizations accelerate their important research.” John’s insight into the customer’s evolving needs and vision for operational excellence will be vital in supporting more researchers across North America.

“John will lead all our commercial activities in North America. I know we will thrive under John’s direction in helping even more organizations accelerate discovery through our platforms,” said Richard Lingard, CEO Adroit DI.

Adroit DI is a USA and UK-based technology company focused on developing cloud-based platforms that transform how researchers organize and leverage scientific data. By securely centralizing vast chemical and biological datasets in an intuitive interface, our scalable solutions break down data silos to support multi-disciplinary collaboration. Whether clients need to wrangle millions of molecules or integrate disparate data sources, Adroit DI’s flexible and affordable solutions foster insight by empowering easy exploration of connections across research domains. Our team of industry experts and data scientists is dedicated to continuously innovating new capabilities that help scientists spend less time on manual data management and more time achieving their scientific goals.

For more information on Adroit DI, please visit: https://adroitdi.com

Contacts

