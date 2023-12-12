ADP Reimagines the Human Capital Management Client Experience with Salesforce Generative AI

ADP and Salesforce will pioneer the future of human capital management for ADP’s more than 1 million clients with AI, data, and CRM

SAN FRANCISCO & ROSELAND, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the #1 AI CRM, and ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, announced the expansion of their work together to reimagine ADP’s client experience for ADP’s more than 1 million clients.





Together, ADP and Salesforce will unite ADP’s data and insights, decades of HCM expertise, and an unmatched approach to service with Salesforce’s Customer 360 platform to drive greater collaboration and empower ADP’s service teams with the information they need to provide real-time, quick responses to their clients. For example, service teams will use generative AI to query thousands of ADP FAQ and knowledge articles and produce instant answers to client questions.

“Clients today demand experiences that quickly and effectively address their business challenges,” said Maria Black, president and chief executive officer of ADP. “For more than 20 years, we’ve worked with Salesforce to ensure ADP is at the forefront of client experience delivery. This expanded partnership furthers our ability to quickly translate client data from across the enterprise into action-oriented knowledge that will empower our clients to achieve their business objectives.”

“We are entering into a new AI-powered world, where every customer experience can be more intelligent, personalized, and automated,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce. “Using our trusted generative AI, Data Cloud, and collaboration tools, ADP is leading the way in reimagining the client experience for this new world and making every employee more productive and efficient.”

ADP was among the first companies to work with Salesforce to digitally enable its global sales team, co-creating an entire suite of mobile-optimized apps that simplified selling activities. Now, ADP and Salesforce are beginning a shared journey to reimagine the human capital management client experience. The combination of ADP’s data-driven insights and Salesforce’s trusted technology will surface specific, relevant, and actionable insights directly into employees’ workflows for faster and more personalized service. This tailored approach will provide ADP service teams with information specific to each client, enabling them to quickly address workforce trends, resolve unique challenges, and deepen overall client engagement.

About Salesforce

Salesforce empowers companies of every size and industry to connect with their customers through the power of data + AI + CRM + trust. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

About ADP

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com.

