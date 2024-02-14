Adomni and Kochava Unveil New Solution For CTV To Drive Incrementality

“Outside In” Program Unlocks New Retargeting and Measurement Capabilities

SANDPOINT, Idaho–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kochava Summit – Adomni, the global leader in programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising, and Kochava, the leading real-time data solutions company for omni-channel attribution and measurement, today announced a groundbreaking new partnership: Outside In by Adomni. This innovative program empowers advertisers running connected TV (CTV) campaigns to enhance results with new retargeting capabilities from audiences exposed to video ads in the real world.





Outside In bridges the out-of-home and in-home environments to enable impactful omnichannel brand stories and richer consumer engagement. Advertisers leverage Adomni’s expansive network of connected screens to capture attention outside the home. Kochava, through its industry-leading audience technology, facilitates the retargeting of consumers exposed to Adomni’s out-of-home ads by serving them personalized creatives on connected TVs. Marketers can access unified reporting of the incremental lift that Outside In provides for their omnichannel campaign.

“This partnership represents a monumental leap forward in cross-channel advertising,” said Charles Manning, Founder and CEO, Kochava. “By bridging the gap between DOOH and CTV, Adomni Outside In delivers an unparalleled ability to reach consumers at key moments across their journeys, driving deeper brand connection and measurable results. We are thrilled to be selected as the partner for Adomni, providing measurement and attribution across all of their omni-channel campaigns.”

Key benefits of Adomni Outside In for digital marketers include:

Amplified Reach and Frequency : Capture attention on-the-go with real-world screens, then reinforce messaging on CTV for maximum impact.

: Capture attention on-the-go with real-world screens, then reinforce messaging on CTV for maximum impact. Streamlined Shopping Experience : Seamlessly guide consumers through their path-to-purchase journey from outdoor ad view to eventual in-home conversion with consistent messaging.

: Seamlessly guide consumers through their path-to-purchase journey from outdoor ad view to eventual in-home conversion with consistent messaging. Enhanced Targeting and Personalization : Leverage Kochava’s robust audience data to re-target audiences exposed to real-world ads with relevant CTV ads.

: Leverage Kochava’s robust audience data to re-target audiences exposed to real-world ads with relevant CTV ads. Unified Measurement and Attribution : Gain holistic insights into campaign performance across both DOOH and CTV channels with Kochava’s comprehensive measurement suite.

: Gain holistic insights into campaign performance across both DOOH and CTV channels with Kochava’s comprehensive measurement suite. Optimized ROI: Drive tangible campaign outcomes and maximize return on investment with data-driven insights.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kochava, which, through partnerships, facilitates the delivery of ads on both out-of-home and connected TVs,” said Jonathan Gudai, CEO, Adomni. “Outside In gives advertisers the ability to sequentially target and analyze consumer behavior from the moment they first see a video ad out-of-home all the way through to the conversions generated inside the home.”

The Adomni Outside In program is now available to any advertisers interested in elevating their video advertising campaigns. To learn more, visit www.adomni.com/outsidein.

About Kochava

Kochava Inc. is a real-time data solutions company offering the leading omni-channel measurement and attribution solutions for data-driven marketers. The Marketers Operating System™ (m/OS) from Kochava empowers advertisers and publishers with a platform that seamlessly integrates and manages customer identity, measurement and data controls. Unlike complicated, siloed tech stacks, the m/OS takes the next step: unifying all of your data and critical omni-channel solutions into a cohesive, operational system that goes beyond data aggregation and reporting, providing the foundation for limitless advertiser and publisher tools. By design, m/OS facilitates success by making data accessible and actionable to maximize ROI.

With a culture of customer-driven innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to harness their data for growth. Headquartered in Sandpoint, Idaho, the company has offices globally. For more information visit their web site www.kochava.com. Follow Kochava on social media: Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Adomni

Adomni is the leading global platform to plan, buy, and measure programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising. Adomni enables brands to execute seamless omnichannel marketing strategies by connecting advertisers with premium digital and video screens in the real world and connected TV (CTV). Adomni’s programmatic platform enables data-driven buying, automated optimization, and real-time campaign reporting. Learn more at www.adomni.com.

