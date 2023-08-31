Adobe to Announce Q3 FY2023 Earnings Results on September 14

Company to host Investor Day on October 10





SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced it will release its third quarter fiscal year 2023 results after the market closes on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, followed by a conference call with investors from 2-3 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call will be streamed live on the Adobe Investor Relations Site. Following the call, a recording and related materials will be available on the site.

Additionally, Adobe announced it will host its Investor Day meeting with financial analysts and investors on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023 from 2-5 p.m. Pacific Time at Adobe MAX in Los Angeles, CA. Adobe’s executive team will discuss the company’s product innovation strategy and roadmap, including artificial intelligence. The event will be streamed live on the Adobe Investor Relations Site. Following the event, a recording and related materials will be available on the site.

Adobe uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial, product and other material information regarding the company is routinely posted on and accessible at www.adobe.com/ADBE.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

© 2023 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investor relations contact

Jonathan Vaas



Adobe



ir@adobe.com

Public relations contact

Ashley Levine



Adobe



adobepr@adobe.com