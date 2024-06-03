Adobe to Announce Q2 FY2024 Earnings Results on June 13

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced it will release its second quarter fiscal year 2024 results after the market closes on Thursday, June 13, 2024, followed by a conference call with investors from 2-3 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call will be streamed live on the Adobe Investor Relations Site. Following the call, a recording and related materials will be available on the site.





Adobe uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial, product and other material information regarding the company is routinely posted on and accessible at www.adobe.com/ADBE.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through personalized digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

© 2024 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investor relations contact

Jonathan Vaas



Adobe



ir@adobe.com

Public relations contact

Ashley Levine



Adobe



adobepr@adobe.com