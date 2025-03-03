Adobe to Announce Q1 FY2025 Earnings Results on March 12

Company to host Investor Meeting on March 18

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced it will release its first quarter fiscal year 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, followed by a conference call with investors from 2-3 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call will be streamed live on the Adobe Investor Relations Site. Following the call, a recording and related materials will be available on the site.

Additionally, Adobe announced it will host its Investor Meeting with financial analysts and investors on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time at Adobe Summit in Las Vegas, NV. Adobe’s executive team will provide updates on the company’s strategy, innovation roadmap, market opportunity and financials. The event will be streamed live on the Adobe Investor Relations Site. Following the event, a recording and related materials will be available on the site.

Adobe uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial, product and other material information regarding the company is routinely posted on and accessible at www.adobe.com/ADBE.

