Adobe to Announce Q1 FY2024 Earnings Results on March 14

Company to host Investor Meeting on March 26


SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced it will release its first quarter fiscal year 2024 results after the market closes on Thursday, Mar. 14, 2024, followed by a conference call with investors from 2-3 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call will be streamed live on the Adobe Investor Relations Site. Following the call, a recording and related materials will be available on the site.

Additionally, Adobe announced it will host its Investor Meeting with financial analysts and investors on Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2024 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time at Adobe Summit in Las Vegas, NV. Adobe’s executive team will discuss the company’s long-term market opportunity, strategy and innovation roadmap, including artificial intelligence. The event will be streamed live on the Adobe Investor Relations Site. Following the event, a recording and related materials will be available on the site.

Adobe uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial, product and other material information regarding the company is routinely posted on and accessible at www.adobe.com/ADBE.

