Adobe Reports Record Revenue in Q2 Fiscal 2024

Company raises annual targets for Digital Media net new ARR, Digital Experience subscription revenue and EPS


SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today reported financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2024 ended May 31, 2024.

Adobe achieved record revenue of $5.31 billion driven by strong growth across Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Experience Cloud,” said Shantanu Narayen, chair and CEO, Adobe. “Our highly differentiated approach to AI and innovative product delivery are attracting an expanding universe of customers and providing more value to existing users.”

Adobe delivered outstanding Q2 results, positioning us to raise our annual targets,” said Dan Durn, executive vice president and CFO, Adobe. “Our market-leading products, strong execution and world-class financial discipline position us well for the second half of 2024 and beyond.”

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Adobe achieved revenue of $5.31 billion in its second quarter of fiscal year 2024, which represents 10 percent year-over-year growth or 11 percent in constant currency. Diluted earnings per share was $3.49 on a GAAP basis and $4.48 on a non-GAAP basis.
  • GAAP operating income in the second quarter was $1.89 billion and non-GAAP operating income was $2.44 billion. GAAP net income was $1.57 billion and non-GAAP net income was $2.02 billion.
  • Cash flows from operations were $1.94 billion.
  • Remaining Performance Obligations (“RPO”) exiting the quarter were $17.86 billion.
  • Adobe repurchased approximately 4.6 million shares during the quarter.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Business Segment Highlights

  • Digital Media segment revenue was $3.91 billion, which represents 11 percent year-over-year growth or 12 percent in constant currency. Creative revenue grew to $3.13 billion, representing 10 percent year-over-year growth or 11 percent in constant currency. Document Cloud revenue was $782 million, representing 19 percent year-over-year growth as reported and in constant currency.
  • Net new Digital Media Annualized Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) was $487 million, exiting the quarter with Digital Media ARR of $16.25 billion. Creative ARR grew to $13.11 billion and Document Cloud ARR grew to $3.15 billion.
  • Digital Experience segment revenue was $1.33 billion, representing 9 percent year-over-year growth as reported and in constant currency. Digital Experience subscription revenue was $1.20 billion, representing 13 percent year-over-year growth as reported and in constant currency.

Financial Targets

Adobe is providing third quarter targets and updated fiscal year 2024 targets. These targets factor in current expectations for the macroeconomic environment and FX outlook.

The following table summarizes Adobe’s third quarter fiscal year 2024 targets:

Total revenue

$5.33 billion to $5.38 billion

Digital Media net new ARR

~$460 million

Digital Media segment revenue

$3.95 billion to $3.98 billion

Digital Experience segment revenue

$1.325 billion to $1.345 billion

Digital Experience subscription revenue

$1.20 billion to $1.22 billion

Tax rate

GAAP: ~18.0%

Non-GAAP: ~18.5%

Earnings per share1

GAAP: $3.45 to $3.50

Non-GAAP: $4.50 to $4.55

The following table summarizes Adobe’s updated fiscal year 2024 targets:

Total revenue

$21.40 billion to $21.50 billion

Digital Media net new ARR

~$1.95 billion

Digital Media segment revenue

$15.80 billion to $15.85 billion

Digital Experience segment revenue

$5.325 billion to $5.375 billion

Digital Experience subscription revenue

$4.775 billion to $4.825 billion

Tax rate

GAAP: ~20.5%

Non-GAAP: ~18.5%

Earnings per share1

GAAP: $11.80 to $12.00

Non-GAAP: $18.00 to $18.20
 

1 Targets assume diluted share count of ~447 million for third quarter and ~449 million for fiscal year 2024.

Adobe to Host Conference Call

Adobe will webcast its second quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time from its investor relations website: http://www.adobe.com/ADBE. Earnings documents, including Adobe management’s prepared conference call remarks with slides and an investor datasheet are posted to Adobe’s Investor Relations Website in advance of the conference call for reference.

Forward-Looking Statements, Non-GAAP and Other Disclosures

In addition to historical information, this press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements related to our business, strategy, artificial intelligence and innovation momentum; our market opportunity and future growth; market trends; current macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; strategic investments; customer success; revenue; operating margin; and annualized recurring revenue; tax rate on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis; earnings per share on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis; and share count. Each of the forward-looking statements we make in this press release involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions based on information available to us as of the date of this press release. Such risks and uncertainties, many of which relate to matters beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure to innovate effectively and meet customer needs; issues relating to development and use of AI; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of investments or acquisitions; failure to compete effectively; damage to our reputation or brands; service interruptions or failures in information technology systems by us or third parties; security incidents; failure to effectively develop, manage and maintain critical third-party business relationships; risks associated with being a multinational corporation and adverse macroeconomic conditions; failure to recruit and retain key personnel; complex sales cycles; changes in, and compliance with, global laws and regulations, including those related to information security and privacy; failure to protect our intellectual property; litigation, regulatory inquiries and intellectual property infringement claims; changes in tax regulations; complex government procurement processes; risks related to fluctuations in or the timing of revenue recognition from our subscription offerings; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; impairment charges; our existing and future debt obligations; catastrophic events; and fluctuations in our stock price. Further information on these and other factors are discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Adobe’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Adobe’s most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The risks described in this press release and in Adobe’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission should be carefully reviewed.

Undue reliance should not be placed on the financial information set forth in this press release, which reflects estimates based on information available at this time. These amounts could differ from actual reported amounts stated in Adobe’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for our fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2024, which Adobe expects to file in June 2024. Adobe assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings results and financial targets and a statement regarding use of non-GAAP financial information are provided at the end of this press release and on Adobe’s investor relations website.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through personalized digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

©2024 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe, Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe (or one of its subsidiaries) in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In millions, except per share data; unaudited)
 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

May 31, 2024

 

June 2, 2023

 

May 31, 2024

 

June 2, 2023

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

$

5,060

 

 

$

4,517

 

 

$

9,976

 

 

$

8,890

 

Product

 

104

 

 

 

130

 

 

 

223

 

 

 

250

 

Services and other

 

145

 

 

 

169

 

 

 

292

 

 

 

331

 

Total revenue

 

5,309

 

 

 

4,816

 

 

 

10,491

 

 

 

9,471

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

 

456

 

 

 

436

 

 

 

911

 

 

 

870

 

Product

 

8

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

16

 

Services and other

 

134

 

 

 

128

 

 

 

264

 

 

 

254

 

Total cost of revenue

 

598

 

 

 

572

 

 

 

1,188

 

 

 

1,140

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

4,711

 

 

 

4,244

 

 

 

9,303

 

 

 

8,331

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

984

 

 

 

876

 

 

 

1,923

 

 

 

1,703

 

Sales and marketing

 

1,445

 

 

 

1,345

 

 

 

2,797

 

 

 

2,646

 

General and administrative

 

355

 

 

 

357

 

 

 

707

 

 

 

688

 

Acquisition termination fee

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

42

 

 

 

42

 

 

 

84

 

 

 

84

 

Total operating expenses

 

2,826

 

 

 

2,620

 

 

 

6,511

 

 

 

5,121

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

1,885

 

 

 

1,624

 

 

 

2,792

 

 

 

3,210

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-operating income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(41

)

 

 

(26

)

 

 

(68

)

 

 

(58

)

Investment gains (losses), net

 

4

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

6

 

Other income (expense), net

 

82

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

152

 

 

 

90

 

Total non-operating income (expense), net

 

45

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

106

 

 

 

38

 

Income before income taxes

 

1,930

 

 

 

1,650

 

 

 

2,898

 

 

 

3,248

 

Provision for income taxes

 

357

 

 

 

355

 

 

 

705

 

 

 

706

 

Net income

$

1,573

 

 

$

1,295

 

 

$

2,193

 

 

$

2,542

 

Basic net income per share

$

3.50

 

 

$

2.83

 

 

$

4.86

 

 

$

5.55

 

Shares used to compute basic net income per share

 

449

 

 

 

458

 

 

 

451

 

 

 

458

 

Diluted net income per share

$

3.49

 

 

$

2.82

 

 

$

4.83

 

 

$

5.54

 

Shares used to compute diluted net income per share

 

451

 

 

 

459

 

 

 

454

 

 

 

459

 
 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions; unaudited)
 

 

May 31, 2024

 

December 1, 2023

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

7,660

 

 

$

7,141

 

Short-term investments

 

405

 

 

 

701

 

Trade receivables, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $19 and $16, respectively

 

1,612

 

 

 

2,224

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

1,346

 

 

 

1,018

 

Total current assets

 

11,023

 

 

 

11,084

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

1,969

 

 

 

2,030

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

381

 

 

 

358

 

Goodwill

 

12,803

 

 

 

12,805

 

Other intangibles, net

 

933

 

 

 

1,088

 

Deferred income taxes

 

1,436

 

 

 

1,191

 

Other assets

 

1,462

 

 

 

1,223

 

Total assets

$

30,007

 

 

$

29,779

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Trade payables

$

357

 

 

$

314

 

Accrued expenses

 

1,899

 

 

 

1,942

 

Debt

 

1,498

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue

 

5,558

 

 

 

5,837

 

Income taxes payable

 

95

 

 

 

85

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

67

 

 

 

73

 

Total current liabilities

 

9,474

 

 

 

8,251

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

Debt

 

4,127

 

 

 

3,634

 

Deferred revenue

 

128

 

 

 

113

 

Income taxes payable

 

591

 

 

 

514

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

398

 

 

 

373

 

Other liabilities

 

446

 

 

 

376

 

Total liabilities

 

15,164

 

 

 

13,261

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

12,504

 

 

 

11,586

 

Retained earnings

 

35,227

 

 

 

33,346

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(276

)

 

 

(285

)

Treasury stock, at cost

 

(32,612

)

 

 

(28,129

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

14,843

 

 

 

16,518

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

30,007

 

 

$

29,779

 
 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions; unaudited)
 

 

Three Months Ended

 

May 31, 2024

 

June 2, 2023

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

1,573

 

 

$

1,295

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

 

214

 

 

 

220

 

Stock-based compensation

 

467

 

 

 

433

 

Unrealized investment (gains) losses, net

 

(1

)

 

 

(5

)

Other non-cash adjustments

 

(98

)

 

 

(102

)

Changes in deferred revenue

 

(424

)

 

 

(96

)

Changes in other operating assets and liabilities

 

209

 

 

 

394

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

1,940

 

 

 

2,139

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases, sales and maturities of short-term investments, net

 

163

 

 

 

446

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(41

)

 

 

(121

)

Purchases and sales of long-term investments, intangibles and other assets, net

 

(11

)

 

 

(3

)

Net cash provided by investing activities

 

111

 

 

 

322

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

(2,500

)

 

 

(1,000

)

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards, net of proceeds from treasury stock re-issuances

 

(135

)

 

 

(102

)

Proceeds from issuance of debt

 

1,997

 

 

 

 

Other financing activities, net

 

(4

)

 

 

22

 

Net cash used for financing activities

 

(642

)

 

 

(1,080

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(3

)

 

 

3

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

1,406

 

 

 

1,384

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

6,254

 

 

 

4,072

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

7,660

 

 

$

5,456

 
 

Non-GAAP Results

 

The following table shows Adobe’s GAAP results reconciled to non-GAAP results included in this release.
 

(In millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

 

May 31,

2024

 

June 2,

2023

 

March 1,

2024

Operating income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income

$

1,885

 

 

$

1,624

 

 

$

907

 

Stock-based and deferred compensation expense

 

472

 

 

 

439

 

 

 

469

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

84

 

 

 

95

 

 

 

83

 

Acquisition-related expenses (*)

 

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

1,007

 

Loss contingency (**)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

Non-GAAP operating income

$

2,441

 

 

$

2,180

 

 

$

2,467

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income

$

1,573

 

 

$

1,295

 

 

$

620

 

Stock-based and deferred compensation expense

 

472

 

 

 

439

 

 

 

469

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

84

 

 

 

95

 

 

 

83

 

Acquisition-related expenses (*)

 

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

1,007

 

Loss contingency (**)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

Investment (gains) losses, net

 

(4

)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(18

)

Income tax adjustments

 

(102

)

 

 

(52

)

 

 

(116

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

2,023

 

 

$

1,794

 

 

$

2,046

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted net income per share

$

3.49

 

 

$

2.82

 

 

$

1.36

 

Stock-based and deferred compensation expense

 

1.04

 

 

 

0.96

 

 

 

1.03

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

0.19

 

 

 

0.21

 

 

 

0.18

 

Acquisition-related expenses (*)

 

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

2.21

 

Investment (gains) losses, net

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.04

)

Income tax adjustments

 

(0.23

)

 

 

(0.12

)

 

 

(0.26

)

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

$

4.48

 

 

$

3.91

 

 

$

4.48

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used to compute diluted net income per share

 

451

 

 

 

459

 

 

 

456

 

(*) Associated with the Figma transaction, and includes deal costs, certain professional fees and the termination fee

(**) Associated with an IP litigation matter

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Targets

 

The following tables show Adobe’s third quarter fiscal year 2024 financial targets reconciled to non-GAAP financial targets included in this release.
 

(Shares in millions)

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024

 

Low

 

High

Diluted net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted net income per share

$

3.45

 

 

$

3.50

 

Stock-based and deferred compensation expense

 

1.12

 

 

 

1.12

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

0.19

 

 

 

0.19

 

Income tax adjustments

 

(0.26

 )

 

 

(0.26

)

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

$

4.50

 

 

$

4.55

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used to compute diluted net income per share

447

 

 

447

 
 

 

Third Quarter

Fiscal 2024

Effective income tax rate:

 

 

 

GAAP effective income tax rate

 

18.0

%

Stock-based and deferred compensation expense

 

(1.3

)

Amortization of intangibles

 

(0.2

)

Income tax adjustments

 

2.0

 

Non-GAAP effective income tax rate (***)

 

18.5

%

(***) Represents Adobe’s fixed long-term non-GAAP tax rate based on projections and currently available information through fiscal 2025

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Targets (continued)

 

The following tables show Adobe’s updated annual fiscal year 2024 financial targets reconciled to non-GAAP financial targets included in this release.

  
 

(Shares in millions)

Fiscal Year 2024

 

Low

 

High

Diluted net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted net income per share

$

11.80

 

 

$

12.00

 

Stock-based and deferred compensation expense

 

4.25

 

 

 

4.25

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

0.74

 

 

 

0.74

 

Acquisition-related expenses (*)

 

2.24

 

 

 

2.24

 

Loss contingency (**)

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

Income tax adjustments

 

(1.04

 )

 

 

(1.04

 )

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

$

18.00

 

 

$

18.20

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used to compute diluted net income per share

449

 

 

449

 
 

 

Fiscal Year 2024

Effective income tax rate:

 

 

 

GAAP effective income tax rate

 

20.5

%

Stock-based and deferred compensation expense

 

(1.3

 )

Amortization of intangibles

 

(0.2

 )

Acquisition-related expenses (*)

 

(2.5

 )

Income tax adjustments

 

2.0

 

Non-GAAP effective income tax rate (***)

 

18.5

%

(*) Associated with the Figma transaction, and includes deal costs, certain professional fees and the termination fee

(**) Associated with an IP litigation matter

(***) Represents Adobe’s fixed long-term non-GAAP tax rate based on projections and currently available information through fiscal 2025

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adobe continues to provide all information required in accordance with GAAP, but believes evaluating its ongoing operating results may not be as useful if an investor is limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Adobe uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Adobe’s management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adobe presents such non-GAAP financial measures in reporting its financial results to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate Adobe’s operating results. Adobe believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. This allows institutional investors, the analyst community and others to better understand and evaluate our operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management.

Adobe’s management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review, as applicable, both GAAP information as well as non-GAAP measures, which may exclude items such as stock-based and deferred compensation expenses, amortization of intangibles, investment gains and losses, income tax adjustments, and the income tax effect of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments from the provision for income taxes. Adobe uses these non-GAAP measures in order to assess the performance of Adobe’s business and for planning and forecasting in subsequent periods. Whenever such a non-GAAP measure is used, Adobe provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed above.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Jonathan Vaas

Adobe

ir@adobe.com

Public Relations Contact
Ashley Levine

Adobe

adobepr@adobe.com

