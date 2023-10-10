Adobe Reimagines Customer Experiences With All-New Adobe Experience Manager for Enterprises

Major updates to Adobe Experience Manager Sites enable businesses to build websites, and easily create and edit web content using popular word processing tools

New capabilities empower brands to quickly test and optimize web content and use Adobe-developed performance tools to boost site performance

Adobe Experience Manager Sites is already delivering value to global brands today including 24 Hour Fitness, Hanesbrands, Merative, PGA TOUR, Sunstar, Volvo Trucks and WESCO International

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, at Adobe MAX – the world’s largest creativity conference – Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced the availability of the all-new Adobe Experience Manager Sites, Adobe’s content management system (CMS) for enterprises. The enterprise application, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, now includes new capabilities that allow businesses to quickly test and optimize web content to drive conversions and deliver outstanding site speeds with Adobe-developed performance tools – including optimized boiler plate code, phased page rendering, persistent caching and continual real-user monitoring. Popular word processing tools like Microsoft Word and Google Docs enable anyone to easily create and edit web pages.





New innovations in Experience Manager Sites arrive at a time when enterprises are under pressure to create and deliver personalized digital experiences faster than ever before. With today’s release, brands can now create and manage content faster and engage customers with personalized web content to improve business performance and customer engagement. Enterprises that are already realizing value with the all-new Adobe Experience Manager Sites include global brands like 24 Hour Fitness, Hanesbrands, PGA TOUR, Sunstar, Volvo Trucks and WESCO International.

“Adobe continues to introduce industry-first innovations that empower enterprises to deliver personalized, engaging customer experiences at greater speed than ever before,” said Eric Hall, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Digital Experience Business at Adobe. “We’re proud that global brands are already realizing the benefits from adopting the all-new Adobe Experience Manager Sites, accelerating their ability to achieve profitable, experience-led growth.”

New Features

Adobe is transforming the ways brands connect with their customers. The latest Adobe Experience Manager Sites delivers new capabilities that help brands accelerate, author and publish content on any device and surface:

Increased Site Performance : Adobe Experience Manager Sites can dramatically improve load times and responsiveness so that marketing departments can boost their SEO rankings, traffic and conversions. Experience Manager Sites comes with Adobe-developed performance tools – including optimized boilerplate code that gives developers the best starting point for creating high-performance webpages, phased page rendering to ensure every page’s most prominent parts load first, persistence caching to avoid content loading delays when code or design changes and continual real-user monitoring to maintain site performance and trigger alerts for any degradation. Experience Manager Sites also helps boost site performance on key technical measures like Core Web Vitals and Google Lighthouse Scores so businesses can rank higher, deliver pages faster, and keep customers engaged.

: Adobe Experience Manager Sites can dramatically improve load times and responsiveness so that marketing departments can boost their rankings, traffic and conversions. Experience Manager Sites comes with Adobe-developed performance tools – including that gives developers the best starting point for creating high-performance webpages, to ensure every page’s most prominent parts load first, to avoid content loading delays when code or design changes and to maintain site performance and trigger alerts for any degradation. Experience Manager Sites also helps boost site performance on key technical measures like Core Web Vitals and Google Lighthouse Scores so businesses can rank higher, deliver pages faster, and keep customers engaged. Web Content Optimization : New built-in experimentation tools help marketing teams quickly test their brand experiences so they can better understand which content is driving engagements and conversions. Marketers can run tests fast and generate insights that allow them to fine tune and optimize elements on their web pages and mobile app to drive higher engagement and conversion.

: New built-in experimentation tools help marketing teams quickly test their brand experiences so they can better understand which content is driving engagements and conversions. Marketers can run tests fast and generate insights that allow them to fine tune and optimize elements on their web pages and mobile to drive higher engagement and conversion. Simplified Authoring: Content management is now faster and more accessible for all marketers through document-based authoring. Adobe Experience Manager is the only CMS that enables any marketer to create and edit webpages quickly through productivity tools they are already familiar with, like Microsoft Word or Google Docs. Marketers can also use a simple drag and drop interface to make layout and page structure adjustments for web and mobile app experiences.

Powerful Personalization and Experimentation with Generative AI

Adobe Sensei GenAI for Adobe Experience Manager Sites delivers powerful LLM-agnostic tools for brands to write and modify copy in a brand’s voice, directly within existing workflows. Additionally, real-time insights can drive personalization efforts to target audiences, while also empowering teams to understand the types of digital experiences that resonate with customers. These insights allow teams to make optimization improvements over time through ongoing experimentation.

Value Realization

Early adopters of the all-new Experience Manager Sites are realizing the benefits of using Adobe’s new innovations. Volvo Trucks boosted their mobile performance score from 35 to 100, and their keyword ranking from 2.5 percent to 43 percent. Merative improved their web performance score by nearly 200%, from 34 to 100, and reduced their page load speed by 85 percent, from 10.9 to 1.6 seconds. Maidenform, a Hanes brand, has created their fastest eCommerce website in use today, with page loading speeds 400 percent faster than before.

“Like most businesses, we had competing priorities and stopped optimizing Maidenform’s website, which dropped our Lighthouse score,” said Leo Griffin, vice president, global head of Consumer Technology at Hanes. “Given how critical our online presence is to building trust with our customers, we needed to enhance the customer experience immediately. With Adobe Experience Manager Sites, we’re now consistently seeing the new website running at 95-100, which is an incredible speed jump. We believe these improvements will not only give our customers the best experience possible, but also positively impact our business goals.”

“With flexibility of expanded authoring with such widely known tools, authors can author SEO-perfect content lightning-fast in a scalable and secure environment with no prior web experience necessary,” said Kelly Hungerford, director of Digital Transformation Strategy & Services at Sunstar. “We launched a pilot to ‘lift and shift’ from a complex editorial installation and delivered, as promised, a UAT-validated website in five languages within 12 weeks. We can’t plan our next launches fast enough.”

Availability

The all-new Adobe Experience Manager Sites is available today.

About Adobe MAX

Adobe MAX – the world’s largest creativity event – offers something for creators at all skill levels, from all walks of life, working across all forms of media. Running from October 10-12, the three-day conference in Los Angeles is packed with creative luminaries, musical performances and global, collaborative art projects and round-the-clock networking. Speakers such as actor Adam Devine, record producer, songwriter and entrepreneur Oak Felder, creative director Karen X Cheng, founder Aaron Draplin, and co-founder and creative director Walker Noble will inspire and entertain audiences with their stories and insights into their creative processes. Adobe MAX will also showcase how Adobe is using Firefly with Creative Cloud, Express and Experience Cloud to power a world-class event experience.

Virtual event attendees can livestream keynotes at max.adobe.com starting Tuesday, October 10 at 9 a.m. PT and Wednesday, October 11 at 10 a.m. PT. To catch Adobe’s latest prototype innovations in Adobe Sneaks, tune in live at max.adobe.com on Wednesday, October 11. For more information and to register for MAX, visit max.adobe.com.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

© 2023 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Jane Vaden



Adobe



jvaden@adobe.com