Adobe Photoshop Brings World’s Leading Image and Design App to Mobile to Empower Next Generation of Creators

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced that it is bringing Photoshop to mobile and expanding the web experience, with Photoshop on iPhone available today and Android coming later this year. Photoshop’s iconic image editing and design capabilities, including tools such as layering, masking and the popular Firefly-powered Generative Fill, are now more accessible and intuitive than ever with free and premium offerings and a mobile-friendly design for artists and designers who increasingly do their creative work on the go. The new mobile app is designed from the ground up to welcome a new generation of image and design enthusiasts to the limitless potential of Photoshop in an easy-to-use mobile interface. Photoshop’s new app brings existing customers more flexibility with the ability to make edits anywhere, access their work on the go, capture ideas or dive into personal projects – all in the palm of their hands. The next generation of creators, as well as experienced creative professionals who want to make unique digital art on mobile, can now get started with Photoshop faster and easier than ever before.

Adobe’s new Photoshop Mobile and Web plan delivers even more advanced image editing and design capabilities to mobile and web creators, including tools for precise selections, targeted adjustments, advanced color corrections, expanded access to commercially safe AI with Firefly-powered generative AI tools, full format support for opening and editing any Photoshop document and more. With seamless integration between the mobile and web experiences, the new offering empowers creators to work on the same project across devices. Powerful updates to Photoshop on the web include enhancements to the user interface to seamlessly transition between web and mobile, direct integration with the vast Adobe Stock library of free assets and expanded availability across browsers including Safari, Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

“We’re excited to bring the limitless creative possibilities of Photoshop to mobile, making the app’s iconic image editing and design capabilities accessible for everyone from professional artists and designers to a whole new generation of creators trying Photoshop for the first time,” said Ashley Still, senior vice president, digital media at Adobe. “Photoshop’s new mobile and web apps unlock next generation creativity, empowering creators to bring to life gorgeous photos, rich graphics and incredible art anytime, anywhere."

The introduction of Photoshop’s new mobile app marks the first time image editing and design features and capabilities at this level of power, precision and control have been available for free in a single mobile app. Creators can fully customize every element and pixel, make advanced edits with Photoshop’s iconic tools like layering, masking and blending and utilize creator friendly, commercially safe AI tools powered by Adobe Firefly to ideate, edit more quickly and bring images to life with ease.

Empowering Next Generation Creators and Established Creative Professionals Alike

The new mobile app is purpose-built for phones, bringing Photoshop’s marquee features and capabilities to a new generation of creators and enabling access on the go for experienced desktop pros across fashion, music, gaming or traditional design. Photoshop on iPhone brings amazing power, fun and flexibility to the process of creating stunning visuals including vision and mood boards, album and podcast cover art, fashion lookbooks and beyond.

Adobe is committed to continuing to make Photoshop the ultimate image editing and design app where creators do their best and most important work. The new mobile app is compatible with Photoshop apps across surfaces including desktop, web and iPad which means that long time Photoshop creators can now use the new mobile app to ideate, make lightweight edits on the go and start personal projects whenever and wherever they want.

Capabilities Available to All Photoshop Mobile Users

Photoshop on iPhone is a free app purpose built for mobile with powerful features including:

Create unique images and designs by combining , compositing and blending images with core Photoshop tools and features, including selections , layers and masks

, and images with core Photoshop tools and features, including , and Remove, recolor or replace parts of an image with the intuitive Tap Select tool

tool Utilize advanced removal tools like the Spot Healing Brush to brush away distractions in seconds

to brush away distractions in seconds Leverage powerful generative AI tools powered by Adobe Firefly including the popular Generative Fill and Generative Expand to easily add new elements to designs and quickly edit photos

including the popular and to easily add new elements to designs and quickly edit photos Navigate across workflows easily with direct integration with creative apps including Adobe Express , Adobe Fresco and Adobe Lightroom

, and Add, replace and create with a vast library of free Adobe Stock assets

All-New Photoshop Mobile and Web Plan

Photoshop is introducing a new Photoshop Mobile and Web plan which enables more creative power and precision with expanded access to Photoshop on the web and advanced editing features on mobile, including:

Transition from Photoshop mobile to Photoshop on the web to create with added precision and control across workflows and surfaces

to create with added precision and control across workflows and surfaces Expanded access to commercially safe, Firefly -powered tools including Generate Similar and Reference Image in Photoshop web to easily add unique design and image elements to create fun visuals

-powered tools including in Photoshop web to easily add unique design and image elements to create fun visuals Access more than 20,000 fonts or import additional options for limitless typography options

or import additional options for Make precise selections with enhanced precision of people and objects with Object Select

Isolate objects and make targeted adjustments with selection tools like Magic Wand

Remove distractions with ease with Remove Tool , hide unwanted objects with Clone Stamp and seamlessly fill portions of an image with Content-Aware Fill

, hide unwanted objects with and seamlessly fill portions of an image with Control transparency, color effects and add unique styles with Advanced blend modes

Lighten or darken areas of an image without affecting hue or saturation with Lighten and Darken

Responsible Innovation

Adobe is committed to being a trusted partner for creators and takes a creator-first approach to AI innovations, ensuring they are developed in accordance with the company’s AI Ethics principles of accountability, responsibility and transparency. Firefly is commercially safe and only trained on content that Adobe has permission to use, including licensed content from Adobe Stock and public domain content where copyright has expired. In addition, Content Credentials, which act like a “nutrition label” for digital content, are attached to content generated with Firefly-powered tools in Photoshop mobile and web to help promote transparency around generative AI usage.

Pricing and Availability

The free Photoshop mobile app offers premium upgrades through a new Photoshop Mobile and Web plan at $7.99/month or $69.99/annually, which includes additional features on mobile and iPad, along with access to Photoshop on the web.

All current Photoshop paid plans already include access to Photoshop on iPad and Photoshop on the web, available on Safari, Chrome, Firefox, and Edge, and will now also include access to Photoshop on mobile.

Photoshop on iPhone is generally available worldwide in the Apple App Store today. Photoshop is coming to Android later this year.

