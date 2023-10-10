Adobe GenStudio Accelerates Enterprise Content Supply Chain With Customized Firefly Models

As demand for digital content surges, Adobe GenStudio provides brands an end-to-end solution that uses the power of generative AI to speed up content ideation, creation, production and activation

Adobe unveils powerful Firefly customization features based on APIs, empowering brands to accelerate their content supply chain using their own branded assets

Adobe is working with customers including Prudential Financial, accelerating content supply chains to drive business growth

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, at Adobe MAX – the world’s largest creativity conference – Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) showcased Adobe GenStudio, a new end-to-end solution that brings together best-in-class applications across Creative Cloud, Express and Experience Cloud, with Firefly generative AI at the core to help brands meet the rising demand for content. Adobe unveiled powerful customization features as well as APIs, which ensure content is on-brand and scalable across marketing and creative workflows. By optimizing content supply chains—the process of producing and delivering the content that fuels effective customer experiences—brands can drive business growth through scaling personalization efforts and cementing loyalty.





“Demand for content shows no signs of slowing, with nearly two-thirds of customer experience professionals expecting demand to rise five-fold over the next two years,” said Amit Ahuja, senior vice president, Digital Experience Business at Adobe. “Adobe GenStudio can take tasks that would normally take hours or days down to minutes, providing speed without any compromise to quality or brand consistency.”

GenStudio provides a comprehensive offering spanning content ideation, creation, production and activation. In Adobe Experience Manager Assets—the number one digital asset management system in the world—brands can leverage Express and Firefly to make instant edits on digital content that is designed to be safe for commercial use. To support seamless collaboration across teams, GenStudio brings together Adobe Workfront, Frame.io, Creative Cloud and Experience Manager to drive integrated workflows, content reuse, and accelerates and optimizes a notoriously lengthy, cumbersome and expensive process without impacting business requirements.

Additionally, performance insights via Adobe Analytics will help teams understand what content resonates to make iterative improvements in real time. GenStudio is accelerating Adobe’s own content supply chain, powering digital marketing and customer engagements, plus cutting production times for social media campaigns by a third.

Power of Generative AI

GenStudio uniquely unlocks the power of generative AI. Natively integrated, Firefly is designed to generate content that is commercially safe. Companies can now rapidly move from ideation to content delivery across any channel delivering amazing customer experiences. Adobe is including in GenStudio:

Commercial use: Leverages Firefly to enable businesses to generate content that is designed to be safe for commercial use.

Leverages Firefly to enable businesses to generate content that is designed to be safe for commercial use. Custom models: Adobe is working with customers to enable them to customize models using their own assets and brand-specific content.

Adobe is working with customers to enable them to customize models using their own assets and brand-specific content. Extensibility: Includes access to Firefly APIs that can be used across various platforms to supercharge workflows and automations.

Includes access to Firefly APIs that can be used across various platforms to supercharge workflows and automations. Integrated Workflows: Enables seamless connectivity for AI-generated content to critical services around editing, collaboration and activation.

Enables seamless connectivity for AI-generated content to critical services around editing, collaboration and activation. Content Insights: Provides analytics to gain deep and instant insights into content performance across channels.

Customization of Firefly Models and new automation capabilities

From colors to characters, brand identity is one of the most valuable assets that an organization holds. Today, Adobe is releasing a set of new features that empower enterprises to customize and fine-tune Firefly, Adobe’s family of creative generative AI models, using a brand’s own style, characters and objects. For example, with 10 to 20 images, teams can instantly tailor Adobe’s powerful Firefly models and enable anyone in an organization to generate on-brand content that is designed to be safe for commercial use. Additionally, strict governance and security controls ensure a brand’s content, data and workflows stay within the organization.

In addition, Adobe is releasing new automation capabilities based on APIs, allowing enterprises to fully integrate customized Firefly models into their Creative Cloud workflows and automate production work. The integration allows businesses to optimize and dramatically accelerate their content supply chains while personalizing customer experiences at scale using customer data via Adobe Experience Cloud. For specific campaigns, targeting a specific region or marketing channel for instance, teams can produce on-brand content lightning fast and in a much more cost-efficient manner.

“Personalizing experiences at scale is key to building consumer trust while helping expand access to financial services,” said Lilly Raymond, head of marketing technology and operations at Prudential Financial. “We have had great success working with Adobe to optimize our content supply chain, and Adobe GenStudio allows us to unlock the power of generative AI in accelerating the delivery of new content experiences.”

Adobe leverages GenStudio for digital marketing

Adobe has been leveraging GenStudio to accelerate its own content supply chain, powering digital marketing and event productions like Adobe MAX. For instance, using Generative Fill in Photoshop, reducing production times for social media campaigns by 33% for platforms such as Instagram and TikTok; and using Firefly generated images and Generative Fill, doubling the volume of content created for Adobe’s social media. Adobe is using generative AI for its email marketing, using Firefly to generate different image variations for a test campaign, resulting in a 12% lift in the average clickthrough rate. For Adobe MAX, events teams are leveraging Photoshop with Generative Fill to quickly ideate and augment imagery and videos used for keynote sessions on the mainstage, a visual spectacle that is a highlight of the event.

GenStudio is available now. For more information visit https://business.adobe.com/solutions/adobe-genstudio.html.

About Adobe MAX

Adobe MAX – the world’s largest creativity event – offers something for creators at all skill levels, from all walks of life, working across all forms of media. Running from October 10-12, the three-day conference in Los Angeles is packed with creative luminaries, musical performances and global, collaborative art projects and round-the-clock networking. Speakers such as actor Adam Devine, record producer, songwriter and entrepreneur Oak Felder, creative director Karen X Cheng, founder Aaron Draplin, and co-founder and creative director Walker Noble will inspire and entertain audiences with their stories and insights into their creative processes. Adobe MAX will also showcase how Adobe is using Firefly with Creative Cloud, Express and Experience Cloud to power a world-class event experience.

Virtual event attendees can livestream keynotes at max.adobe.com starting Tuesday, October 10 at 9 a.m. PT and Wednesday, October 11 at 10 a.m. PT. To catch Adobe’s latest prototype innovations in Adobe Sneaks, tune in live at max.adobe.com on Wednesday, October 11. For more information and to register for MAX, visit max.adobe.com.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

© 2023 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner

Contacts

Public relations:



Kevin Fu



Adobe



kfu@adobe.com