Adobe Charts the Future of Creativity and AI at MAX London

Adobe releases new Photoshop (beta) with new advanced generative AI features including Generate Image and Generative Fill with Reference Image

Debut of Firefly Image 3 Foundation Model will deliver more photorealistic output, greater detail and accuracy and unprecedented levels of control with Style Reference and Structure Reference

Adobe Express mobile apps with Firefly generative AI and the power of Adobe creative tools are now available to all mobile users empowering millions to create standout content on-the-go

Adobe is taking MAX, the world's largest creativity conference, on the road to new markets around the world with the first stop in London to share major product releases and engage with the creative community. Today, Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) unveiled the future of creativity and AI with groundbreaking AI innovations and features that expand creativity for all. Every creator and business around the world is focused on building their brand and engaging their audiences through creativity and compelling content. Adobe is at the forefront of this massive market opportunity as it brings continuous AI innovation to Creative Cloud and Adobe Express, removing the blank page and bringing powerful and approachable creative expression to users.





At MAX London, Adobe announced the new Photoshop (beta), with advancements in Generative Fill now with Reference Image to deliver greater superpowers and significant new degrees of creative control for all Photoshop users. The integration of Generate Image shortens the distance between the blank page and stunning results so users at every skill level have the tools they need to jumpstart their creativity.

The company unveiled the next major release in Adobe’s family of creative generative AI models, Firefly Image 3 Foundation Model (beta), advancing state of the art for AI image generation that brings new levels of creative expression and control to all. Over 7 billion images have been created with Adobe Firefly since its launch in March of 2023 as generative AI drives significant user and usage growth across Photoshop and Express. The new Firefly Image 3 Foundation Model architecture powers the growing set of generative capabilities in Photoshop.

Adobe continues to bring Firefly directly into Creative Cloud workflows, with Text to Image now available in InDesign and new capabilities for enterprises.

Adobe demonstrated how Adobe Express will transform mobile workflows across content creation and marketing, bringing the magic of Firefly generative AI from desktop to mobile. Millions of users around the world are turning to Express to create more content than ever before – more than doubling the number of creations made in just the last year. With the power and precision of Adobe’s industry-leading photo, design, video and generative AI into an all-in-one content editor, the Express mobile app gives everyone the ability to produce the highest quality content from the convenience of their mobile devices.

“Adobe’s steady stream of generative AI innovations is inspiring demand across the creative community – from students to creative professionals and Fortune 500 companies,” said David Wadhwani, president, Digital Media Business at Adobe. “With the latest release of Photoshop, the new Firefly Image 3 Model and the recent launch of Express mobile apps, we’re bringing the power of AI to creators whenever and wherever they need it.”

Innovations Unveiled Across Creative Cloud at MAX London

Photoshop: All-new Photoshop has advanced Generative Fill now with Reference Image, delivering greater control for creators and superpowers for all Photoshop users. New features like Generate Image shorten the distance between the blank page and amazing results so people at every skill level have the tools they need to jumpstart their creativity. Powered by Adobe Firefly Image 3 Foundation Model, these innovations are ushering in a new era of the world’s leading image editing app with powerful generative AI capabilities deeply integrated into the workflows that creators know and love.

Firefly: Firefly Image 3 Foundation Model will bring massive advancements to quality and control to Firefly’s foundation image model. This includes higher-quality image generations, better understanding of prompts, new levels of detail and variety, and significant improvements that enable fast creative expression and ideation. Adobe’s newest Firefly model delivers photorealistic quality like never before with better lighting, positioning, attention to detail, as well as advancements in text display. With each new foundation model, Adobe releases the technology as a beta to its creative community to give feedback and advance the outputs.

Express: The all-new Adobe Express mobile apps are now available to all users across web and mobile, bringing features powered by Adobe Firefly generative AI directly into the hands of millions of content creators wherever they are. Features like Text to Image, Text Effects, Generative Fill and Text to Template, allow creators to instantly generate stunning images and designs, insert, remove and replace people or objects and make attention-grabbing headlines from a simple text prompt.

InDesign: Adobe continues to bring Firefly directly into the workflows creators use every day and today Firefly Image 3 Foundation Model is also coming to InDesign with Text to Image (beta) unlocking a new era of Pro Design. Text to Image speeds up everyday print and digital publishing workflows and accelerates ideation and creation so that InDesign users can create amazing content in seconds.

New Creative Capabilities for Enterprises: Adobe recently introduced Adobe Firefly Services and Custom Models to fundamentally change how brands create and produce personalized content at scale. Additionally, enterprises can now leverage the power of Firefly Image Model 3 in the latest edition of Adobe’s Creative Cloud for Enterprise. New capabilities include Object Composites which empower creative teams to seamlessly blend products and objects into high quality generative scenes in seconds and Style Kits which help teams create templates for Firefly prompts, reference assets, common libraries and more to scale consistent generative AI content across the enterprise.

Breakthrough Innovations Across Surfaces

Adobe is democratizing AI with recent innovations that deliver powerful generative AI wherever and whenever its customers need it, including major releases in Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Acrobat Reader and Acrobat.

Last week, Adobe previewed breakthrough generative AI innovations within Adobe Premiere Pro that will reimagine video creation and production workflows, delivering new creative possibilities that every pro editor needs to keep up with the high-speed pace of video production. New generative AI tools coming to Premiere Pro this year enable users to streamline editing videos, including adding or removing objects in a scene or extending an existing clip. These new editing workflows will be powered by a new video model that will join the family of Firefly models including Image, Vector, Design and Text Effects.

Adobe released AI Assistant for Reader and Acrobat, transforming digital experiences with generative AI for consumption and creation and unlocking new value from the information inside the approximately 3 trillion PDFs in the world. Deeply integrated into Reader and Acrobat workflows, AI Assistant transforms long documents and overwhelming information into helpful insights and easy-to-understand, actionable content – generating summaries, answering questions and formatting information for distribution.

Adobe introduced the next generation of Frame.io, delivering a flexible, fast and intuitive creative collaboration platform that streamlines and simplifies workflows across content creation and production. Frame.io V4 (beta) is designed to meet the complex needs of creative teams delivering personalized content at scale by centralizing feedback, helping to reduce rounds of revisions and accelerating the delivery of media assets. With all-new workflow management capabilities, anchored by a dynamic metadata framework and smart folder system called Collections, V4 introduces a cloud-based platform that is fully customizable, powerful and flexible enough to facilitate any creative workflow – for video and beyond.

Adobe MAX

Adobe MAX London (April 23, 2024) brings together diverse and vibrant creative communities from around the world for a uniquely immersive and engaging experience, showcasing the latest Adobe products, features and innovations. MAX London is packed with creative luminaries, musical performances and global, collaborative art projects and round-the-clock networking. Speakers such as documentary presenter Louis Theroux, filmmaker and photographer Margot Bowman and multi-disciplinary artist and designer Yinka Ilori will inspire and entertain audiences with their stories and insights into their creative processes. Adobe MAX will also showcase how Adobe is using Firefly with Creative Cloud, Express and Experience Cloud to power a world-class event experience. Virtual event attendees can livestream keynotes here starting 23 April, 2024 at 2am PT. Adobe is bringing MAX to Miami from October 14-16. For more information and to register for MAX, visit max.adobe.com.

