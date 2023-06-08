Adobe Brings Firefly and Express to Enterprises

New Enterprise offering delivers Adobe Firefly and Adobe Express to address surging demand for content creation and efficiencies across organizations

Firefly will be available to all employees across an Enterprise to generate and distribute on-brand content quickly and easily

New Firefly for Enterprise is Adobe’s generative AI offering that is designed to be commercially safe

Adobe plans to enable businesses to be able to custom train Firefly with their own branded assets, generating content in the brand’s unique style and brand language

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) kicked off Adobe Summit EMEA 2023 – the industry’s leading Digital Experience Conference – with a powerful, new generative AI offering that brings Adobe Firefly and Adobe Express to enterprises around the world. Firefly for Enterprise is designed to address the surging demand of digital content at scale and help enterprises streamline and accelerate content creation while optimizing costs. The new company-wide offering enables every employee across an organization, at any creative skill level, to use Firefly to generate beautiful, on-brand, ready-to-share content that can be seamlessly edited in Express or Creative Cloud.





Across nearly every business function today, the need to create compelling content for internal and external audiences has skyrocketed. For creatives, marketers, product managers, sales teams and many other roles to do their jobs successfully, individuals must keep pace with content required for communicating and collaborating with internal stakeholders, as well as for enterprise customer engagements and personalization initiatives. Express bridges workflows between creative professionals and marketers through integrations into Creative Cloud applications like Photoshop and Illustrator as well as Experience Manager, the world-class CMS solution.

Designed to be commercially safe, this new offering will bring generative AI image creation and editing capabilities to millions of enterprise users who will be able to modify images in Creative Cloud, Express and Experience Manager. Users can also create standout content with inspiration from Express’ beautiful, high-quality collection of templates, fonts, Stock images, videos and music. Express is an all-in-one content creation app that makes it fast, easy and fun to design and share standout social media posts, videos, images, PDFs, flyers, logos, presentations and more.

“Enterprise leaders expect content demands will increase by five-fold over the next two years, making it imperative for them to drive efficiencies internally,” said David Wadhwani, president, Digital Media Business at Adobe. “This new enterprise offering empowers users of any skill level to instantly turn ideas into content with Firefly, while tapping into the power of Express and Creative Cloud to quickly modify assets and deliver standout designs.”

As part of this new offering, users will be able to access Firefly through the standalone Firefly application, Adobe Express and Creative Cloud, and Adobe plans to enable businesses to be able to custom train Firefly with their own branded assets, embedding the power of Firefly into their own ecosystem and generating content in the brand’s unique style and brand language using APIs to increase automation. Firefly is designed to be safe for commercial use and enterprises also have the opportunity to obtain an IP indemnity from Adobe for content generated by certain Firefly-powered workflows allowing them to deploy it across their organization with confidence. Hundreds of brands including Dentsu, IBM and Mattel are already working with Adobe to explore how Firefly can help drive efficiencies, reduce costs and accelerate their content supply chains.

Commercial Viability

Firefly is the most differentiated generative AI solution available today and Firefly for enterprise is an offering that generates commercially viable, professional quality content at speed. Firefly’s first model is trained on Adobe Stock images, openly licensed content and other public domain content where copyright has expired. Adobe Stock’s hundreds of millions of professional-grade, licensed images are among the highest quality in the market, and help ensure Firefly won’t generate content based on other peoples’ or brands’ IP.

Since its launch in March, Firefly beta users have generated over 200 million images. Photoshop users have generated over 150 million images in just two weeks using the new Generative Fill feature powered by Firefly.

Content Credentials

As generative AI becomes more prevalent in everyday life, consumers demand to know whether a piece of content was created by a human, AI-generated or AI-edited. Because Firefly automatically attaches a Content Credentials tag that indicates that generative AI was used, every image created using Firefly will have more transparency built in. Content Credentials are a free, open-source tool that serve as a digital “nutrition label” and can show information such as name, date and the tools used to create an image, as well as any edits made to that image. They remain associated with content wherever it is used, published or stored, enabling proper attribution and helping consumers make informed decisions about digital content. Content Credentials were designed by Adobe in partnership with the Content Authenticity Initiative and over 1,000 members.

Availability

Adobe Express for enterprise is available today. The new Adobe Firefly for enterprise offering will be available in the second half of 2023.

Tune In: Adobe Summit EMEA

To watch the Adobe Summit EMEA keynotes online, as well as explore the event’s sessions, network with peers or speak live with an Adobe expert, visit the Summit EMEA web experience.

About Adobe and Artificial Intelligence

Adobe is making the world more creative, productive and personalized with AI as a co-pilot that amplifies human ingenuity. For decades, Adobe has delivered hundreds of intelligent capabilities across Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Experience Cloud through Adobe Sensei, enabling customers to create, work and collaborate more efficiently.

Firefly, Adobe’s family of creative generative AI models, brings even more precision, power, speed and ease directly into Adobe workflows. It is the most differentiated generative AI offering in the market, trained on a unique dataset that generates commercially viable, professional-quality content.

Adobe Sensei GenAI services are redefining how businesses deliver customer experiences by delivering more speed and productivity across Adobe Experience Cloud workflows. Sensei GenAI will enable brands to instantly generate and modify text-based experiences across any customer touchpoint and leverage different LLMs. These innovations are anchored in Adobe Experience Platform (AEP), which brings customer data and content together across an organization under one common language model.

As a trusted partner to individuals and businesses of all sizes, Adobe develops and deploys all AI capabilities with a customer-centric approach and according to its AI Ethics principles to ensure content and data transparency. Content Credentials provide “nutrition labels” for digital content and are a key pillar of Adobe’s AI principles.

