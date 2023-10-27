Home Business Wire Adobe Appoints Cristiano Amon to its Board of Directors
Business Wire

Adobe Appoints Cristiano Amon to its Board of Directors

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) today announced that Cristiano Amon has been appointed to its board of directors. Amon currently serves as president and chief executive officer of Qualcomm Incorporated, a role he assumed in 2021. Amon brings deep technical, mobile and AI experience to Adobe’s board. The Adobe Board now consists of 12 board members with the addition of Amon.


Before becoming chief executive officer, Amon served as president of Qualcomm where he spearheaded Qualcomm’s 5G strategy and drove the expansion and diversification of the business to serve multiple industries, including automotive, computing, VR and AR, networking and industrial. He has overseen the successful execution and integration of acquisitions to augment Qualcomm’s capabilities in areas such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), spatial computing, advanced CPU and RF Front End. Amon has held numerous leadership roles at Qualcomm since joining the company in 1995, including leading Qualcomm’s semiconductor business and overall responsibility for Snapdragon® processors.

Amon has also served as chief technical officer for Vésper, a wireless operator in Brazil, and held leadership positions at NEC, Ericsson and Velocom. Amon holds a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering and an honorary doctorate from Universidade Estadual de Campinas, São Paulo, Brazil. He is a member of the President’s Export Council, vice chair of the U.S.-China Business Council and currently serves on the board of directors for the nonprofit Father Joe’s Villages.

“Cristiano’s deep technical expertise and leadership in mobile, AI and global operations will be invaluable as Adobe empowers millions more people to create, collaborate, and deliver personalized digital experiences across surfaces,” said Shantanu Narayen, chair and chief executive officer at Adobe. “I look forward to working with him to continue to expand our business and further increase shareholder value.”

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

© 2023 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Public relations contact
Ashley Levine

Adobe

adobepr@adobe.com

Investor relations contact
Jonathan Vaas

Adobe

ir@adobe.com

Articoli correlati

HVPD Announces Rebranding to Monitra

Business Wire Business Wire -
MANCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HVPD, developer of championed cutting-edge products for asset condition monitoring such as patented remote monitoring technology, would...
Continua a leggere

World’s Leading Defense and Aerospace Companies Choose FiscalNote for Global Policy Monitoring, Tracking, News, and Expert Analysis

Business Wire Business Wire -
Sector Faces Challenges of Complex Federal Appropriations Processes, Emerging Global Sanctions, Increasing Need for Risk Mitigation, and Ongoing Geopolitical...
Continua a leggere

Props Labs Announces Launch of Props Drops II; Reveals Curator Board of Renowned Web3 Creators

Business Wire Business Wire -
Props Drops II Features Artist Lineup of Established & Emerging Creators, Headlined By Glowa As Inaugural ArtistCINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Props Labs,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php