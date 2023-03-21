Adobe and NVIDIA Partner to Unlock the Power of Generative AI

Adobe and NVIDIA will co-develop a new generation of advanced generative AI models

Partnership will focus on deep integration of generative AI in creative workflows

Both companies commit to content transparency and Content Credentials powered by Adobe’s Content Authenticity Initiative

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) and NVIDIA, longstanding R&D partners, announced a new partnership to unlock the power of generative AI to further advance creative workflows. Adobe and NVIDIA will co-develop a new generation of advanced generative AI models with a focus on deep integration into applications the world’s leading creators and marketers use.

Some of these models will be jointly developed and brought to market through Adobe’s Creative Cloud flagship products like Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, and Adobe After Effects, as well as through the new NVIDIA Picasso cloud service for broad reach to third-party developers. Priorities of the partnership include supporting commercial viability of the new technology and ensuring content transparency and Content Credentials powered by Adobe’s Content Authenticity Initiative.

Part of the NVIDIA AI Foundations cloud services for generative AI announced today, NVIDIA Picasso lets users build and deploy generative AI-powered image, video, and 3D applications with advanced text-to-image, text-to-video, and text-to-3D capabilities to supercharge productivity for creativity, design and digital simulation through simple cloud APIs.

“Adobe and NVIDIA have a long history of working closely together to advance the technology of creativity and marketing,” said Scott Belsky, Chief Strategy Officer and EVP, Design and Emerging Products, Adobe. “We’re thrilled to partner with them on ways that generative AI can give our customers more creative options, speed their work and help scale content production.”

“Generative AI provides powerful new tools to empower unprecedented creativity,” said Greg Estes, VP, Corporate Marketing and Developer Programs, NVIDIA. “With NVIDIA Picasso and Adobe tools like Creative Cloud, we’ll be able to bring the transformational capabilities of generative AI to enterprises to help them explore more ideas to efficiently produce and scale incredible creative content and digital experiences.”

Adobe Firefly

Earlier today, Adobe introduced Adobe Firefly, Adobe’s new family of creative generative AI models, and unveiled the beta of its first model focused on the generation of images and text effects designed to be safe for commercial use. Firefly will bring even more precision, power, speed, and ease directly into Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Document Cloud, and Adobe Experience Cloud workflows that involve the creation and modification of content.

Hosting some of Adobe Firefly’s models on NVIDIA Picasso will optimize performance and generate high-quality assets to meet customers’ expectations. (For more information on Firefly, including how it is trained and how it honors the role of creators, please see this blog post.)

Adobe is also developing new generative AI services to assist in the creation of video and 3D assets and to help marketers scale and personalize content for digital experiences through advancing end-to-end marketing workflows.

Content Authenticity Initiative

Adobe founded the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) to develop open industry standards for establishing attribution and Content Credentials. Through Content Credentials that CAI adds to content at the point of capture, creation, edit, or generation, people will have a way to see if content was generated or modified using generative AI. Adobe and NVIDIA, along with 900 other members of the CAI, support Content Credentials so people can make informed decisions about the content they encounter.

