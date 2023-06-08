Adobe Adds Powerful New Sensei GenAI Services Across Experience Cloud To Accelerate Profitable Growth for Enterprises

Adobe Sensei GenAI provides a co-pilot for marketers and other customer experience teams to boost productivity and reimagine customer experience management

Leveraging multiple large language models within Adobe Experience Platform, teams can fine tune outputs and create on-brand experiences that drive wide-scale personalization

New Sensei GenAI services are now available in Adobe Experience Cloud applications including Customer Journey Analytics, Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Journey Optimizer and Marketo Engage

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) kicked off Adobe Summit EMEA 2023 – the industry’s leading Digital Experience Conference – by announcing powerful generative AI innovations in Adobe Experience Cloud, the world’s leading customer experience management solution. Powered by Adobe Sensei GenAI, the new offerings will be natively integrated across Customer Journey Analytics, Experience Manager, Journey Optimizer and Marketo Engage for enterprise businesses to accelerate productivity and personalize customer experiences.

“The imperative for brands around the world today is achieving profitable growth, and the combination of driving internal efficiencies and delivering a great customer experience is critical to success,” said Anil Chakravarthy, president, Digital Experience Business at Adobe. “Generative AI is the great unlock in this equation, and with our latest Sensei GenAI innovations we are delivering organizations a true co-pilot to accelerate and enhance their efforts.”

Sensei GenAI services leverage multiple large language models (LLMs), including Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and FLAN-T5, for brands to generate and modify text-based experiences. These services are anchored in Adobe Experience Platform (AEP), which brings an organization’s data and content together under a common language model. This rich data set allows brands to train generative AI models on proprietary customer insights, customizing the output for brand-specific use cases.

The new Sensei GenAI services will fundamentally transform the ways brands connect with their customers and how they use Adobe’s enterprise applications:

Customer Journey Analytics with Natural Language Queries : Brands will be able to query their data and answer critical questions about their businesses. Part of Customer Journey Analytics, which brings together data from online and offline touchpoints, the natural language interface will allow teams to instantly find out what is driving revenue and boosting engagement, while dramatically lowering the barrier for non-technical users to generate actionable insights.

: Brands will be able to query their data and answer critical questions about their businesses. Part of Customer Journey Analytics, which brings together data from online and offline touchpoints, the natural language interface will allow teams to instantly find out what is driving revenue and boosting engagement, while dramatically lowering the barrier for non-technical users to generate actionable insights. Customer Journey Analytics with Intelligent Captions : Now generally available, intelligent captions will help brands quickly understand the charts and graphs that are created by Customer Journey Analytics. Across different data visualizations, Sensei GenAI will instantly produce text-based descriptions on key takeaways, enabling teams to get from data to insights with greater speed.

: Now generally available, intelligent captions will help brands quickly understand the charts and graphs that are created by Customer Journey Analytics. Across different data visualizations, Sensei GenAI will instantly produce text-based descriptions on key takeaways, enabling teams to get from data to insights with greater speed. Marketo Engage with Dynamic Chat : Dynamic Chat provides brands an automated way to interact with prospects who engage online, addressing questions on products while assisting sales teams with custom responses and summarized interactions. Powered by Sensei GenAI, Dynamic Chat can now be used directly in Marketo Engage, the marketing automation solution of choice for leading B2B brands.

: Dynamic Chat provides brands an automated way to interact with prospects who engage online, addressing questions on products while assisting sales teams with custom responses and summarized interactions. Powered by Sensei GenAI, Dynamic Chat can now be used directly in Marketo Engage, the marketing automation solution of choice for leading B2B brands. Adobe Experience Manager and Adobe Journey Optimizer with Marketing Copy Generation : Available today in beta, Sensei GenAI in Experience Manager Sites allows brands to create and modify copy for digital “front doors” such as websites or mobile apps. By selecting tone of voice and key words, teams can edit, rephrase or summarize copy in a few simple clicks. Users can train the generative AI model with their own collateral, ensuring content remains on-brand. In Journey Optimizer – built on AEP and used to orchestrate omnichannel experiences – brands can instantly create message variations for additional touchpoints such as email, web and mobile messaging.

: Available today in beta, Sensei GenAI in Experience Manager Sites allows brands to create and modify copy for digital “front doors” such as websites or mobile apps. By selecting tone of voice and key words, teams can edit, rephrase or summarize copy in a few simple clicks. Users can train the generative AI model with their own collateral, ensuring content remains on-brand. In Journey Optimizer – built on AEP and used to orchestrate omnichannel experiences – brands can instantly create message variations for additional touchpoints such as email, web and mobile messaging. AI Assistant for Adobe Experience Platform: As Experience Cloud powers digital transformation for leading brands, Adobe has amassed a wealth of knowledge on how teams drive value from technology investments. AI Assistant for AEP, a preview powered by Sensei GenAI, lets users query a knowledge base via natural language and instantly access support materials for any application in Adobe Experience Cloud.

Adobe Firefly for Enterprise

Adobe also announced today Firefly for Enterprise, a new offering designed to help enterprises streamline and accelerate their content supply chain while optimizing costs. The new company-wide offering enables every employee across an organization, at any creative skill level, to use Firefly as a standalone service, as well as with Express and Creative Cloud applications to generate, edit and share standout, on brand content quickly and easily. As part of this new offering, Adobe plans to enable businesses to be able to custom train Firefly with their own branded assets, embedding the power of Firefly into their own ecosystem and generating content in the brand’s unique style and brand language. Firefly is designed to be safe for commercial use and enterprises also have the opportunity to obtain an IP indemnity from Adobe for content generated by certain Firefly-powered workflows allowing them to deploy it across their organization with confidence.

About Adobe and Artificial Intelligence

Adobe is making the world more creative, productive and personalized with AI as a co-pilot that amplifies human ingenuity. For decades, Adobe has delivered hundreds of intelligent capabilities across Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Experience Cloud through Adobe Sensei, enabling customers to create, work and collaborate more efficiently.

Firefly, Adobe’s family of creative generative AI models, brings even more precision, power, speed and ease directly into Adobe workflows. It is the most differentiated generative AI offering in the market, trained on a unique dataset that generates commercially viable, professional-quality content.

Adobe Sensei GenAI services are redefining how businesses deliver customer experiences by delivering more speed and productivity across Adobe Experience Cloud workflows. Sensei GenAI will enable brands to instantly generate and modify text-based experiences across any customer touchpoint and leverage different LLMs. These innovations are anchored in Adobe Experience Platform (AEP), which brings customer data and content together across an organization under one common language model.

As a trusted partner to individuals and businesses of all sizes, Adobe develops and deploys all AI capabilities with a customer-centric approach and according to its AI Ethics principles to ensure content and data transparency. Content Credentials provide “nutrition labels” for digital content and are a key pillar of Adobe’s AI principles.

