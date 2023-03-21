Admiral Broadens Partnership With Cambridge Mobile Telematics to Launch LittleBox Pod for UK Drivers

LittleBox Pod helps drivers save money and drive safer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & CARDIFF, Wales–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Admiral, a leading car insurance provider in the UK, has extended its partnership with Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT), the world’s largest telematics service provider, to launch LittleBox Pod, a new telematics offering that can lower insurance prices for drivers of all ages. The program is available now for UK drivers on price comparison websites.

“We’ve built a fantastic range of products and services that deliver great value for our customers, and Admiral LittleBox Pod, built in partnership with Cambridge Mobile Telematics, is a fantastic addition to our offering. I’m excited to see it help telematics policies become more interactive for our customers by sharing safety driving tips on the app and helping more people save on their motor insurance with us!” said Paul Taylor, Head of Telematics at Admiral.

The Pod works in unison with the Admiral app to give drivers feedback on each trip and provides a score that indicates their driving safety. Drivers can follow their progress in the app and improve their score, which can reduce insurance premiums.

“With LittleBox Pod, Admiral is taking advantage of changing market dynamics to provide even more value to its customers,” said David Morse, CMT’s Chief Customer Officer. “UBI and connected insurance are no longer just about young drivers in the UK. Drivers of all ages are interested in the benefits of safe driving programs like LittleBox Pod. In fact, over 60% of UK drivers say they would join a UBI program if offered by their insurer. We’re excited to expand our relationship with Admiral and help them make even more drivers safer on the road.”

LittleBox Pod makes it quick and easy for customers to enroll in the program. Admiral sends the LittleBox Pod in the post, customers simply stick the device to their windscreen and activate the program in the app. Unlike other hardware-based telematics programs, LittleBox Pod doesn’t need professional installation, ensuring a convenient product for customers.

About Admiral

Admiral is a leading Financial Services company covering services such as motor, home, pet, travel insurance, Insurtech, personal loans, car finance and legal services. Admiral is part of Admiral Group, a FTSE100 Financial Services company with businesses in the UK, Europe and America. It’s proud to have its headquarters and UK offices in South Wales, with support from colleagues in Halifax, Canada, and Delhi, India. In the UK it has over 7,500 colleagues and over 6.4 million customers. In 2022, Admiral was named the 4th best workplace in the UK by Great Place to Work®, and the 3rd best workplace for Women. In 2022 it was the 2nd Best Big Company To Work For in the UK in the Best Companies To Work For list. Follow Admiral on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @admirallife, and on LinkedIn at Admiral Group Plc. Admiral’s website address is www.admiral.com.

About Cambridge Mobile Telematics

Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) is the world’s largest telematics service provider. Its mission is to make the world’s roads and drivers safer. The company’s AI-driven platform, DriveWell®, gathers sensor data from millions of IoT devices — including smartphones, proprietary Tags, connected vehicles, dashcams, and third-party devices — and fuses them with contextual data to create a unified view of vehicle and driver behavior. Companies from personal and commercial auto insurance, automotive, rideshare, smart cities, wireless, financial services, and family safety industries use insights from CMT’s platform to power their risk assessment, safety, claims, and driver improvement programs. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, with offices in Budapest, Chennai, Seattle, Tokyo, and Zagreb, CMT serves millions of people through more than 95 programs in 25 countries, including 21 of the top 25 US auto insurers.

