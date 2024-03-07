ADM to Release Fourth Quarter Financial Results and File Form 10-K on March 12, 2024

Home Business Wire ADM to Release Fourth Quarter Financial Results and File Form 10-K on...
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ADM (NYSE: ADM) will release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 before the market opens on Tuesday, March 12. A slide presentation will also be available for download. The company will host a webcast at 8 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results and provide a company update.


To listen to the webcast or to download the slide presentation, go to www.adm.com/webcast. A replay of the webcast will also be available for an extended period of time at www.adm.com/webcast.

Additionally, the Company plans to file its Form 10-K on March 12, 2024.

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We’re a premier global human and animal nutrition company, delivering solutions today with an eye to the future. We’re blazing new trails in health and well-being as our scientists develop groundbreaking products to support healthier living. We’re a cutting-edge innovator leading the way to a new future of plant-based consumer and industrial solutions to replace petroleum-based products. We’re an unmatched agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. And we’re a leader in sustainability, scaling across entire value chains to help decarbonize our industry and safeguard our planet. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional and sustainability challenges of today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.adm.com.

