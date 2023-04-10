<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

Adlumin Delivers RSA Conference Session to Help Cyber Professionals Sharpen Leadership Skills During Security Incidents

Enterprise-Grade Security Operations Platform and MDR Provider Exhibits at RSAC 2023 as Chief of Strategy Leads Interactive Conference Discussion

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5starratingAdlumin, the security operations platform and managed detection and response (MDR) service provider keeping mid-market organizations secure, today announced that its chief of strategy, Mark Sangster, will deliver a session at RSA Conference 2023 titled, “Ignorance is Not Bliss: Leading During a Cyber Incident.”

Complementing the theme of RSAC 2023, Stronger Together, this session will bring cybersecurity experts together for an open and interactive discussion about the essential leadership skills that are needed during a cybersecurity incident. Based on experience gained through events including 9/11, presidential inaugurations, and Superbowls, Mark and co-presenter Robert Darling will lead attendees through a discussion about brokering trust with business leaders to implement an effective and collaborative response.

What:

Ignorance is Not Bliss: Leading During a Cyber Incident

When:

Monday, April 24, 2023

 

1:10 PM – 3:10 PM PT

Where:

RSA Conference

 

Exact Location TBA (watch RSAC agenda)

Who:

Mark Sangster, Chief of Strategy, Adlumin

 

Robert Darling, Founder, Flash-EM

Why:

More sweat in preparation equals less blood in incident response. This limited-capacity session will give attendees an opportunity to sharpen their leadership skills to improve their entire team’s effectiveness during future cyber incidents. It will combine unique perspectives on leadership, business and security by bringing together Robert Darling, the author of “24 Hours Inside the President’s Bunker: 9-11-01,” and Mark Sangster, the author of “No Safe Harbor: The Inside Truth About Cybercrime―and How To Protect Your Business,” to lead the discussion.

In addition, Adlumin will be exhibiting at RSAC 2023 in the South Hall of the Moscone Center at booth #1761. Visit Adlumin’s booth to learn how its managed detection and response (MDR) services and patented security operations platform provides comprehensive, enterprise-grade security tailored to any organization’s size and budget. Or, to book a meeting or demonstration with Adlumin at RSA Conference, visit: https://go.adlumin.com/rsac-2023

About Adlumin

Adlumin Inc. provides the enterprise-grade security operations platform and managed detection and response services that keep mid-market organizations secure. With one license and one platform, its patented technology gives organizations and solution providers everything they need for effective threat hunting, incident response, vulnerability management, darknet exposure monitoring, compliance support and much more. www.adlumin.com

Contacts

Mike Reilly

fama PR for Adlumin

adlumin@famapr.com

