Adlumin Delivers RSA Conference Session to Help Cyber Professionals Sharpen Leadership Skills During Security Incidents

Enterprise-Grade Security Operations Platform and MDR Provider Exhibits at RSAC 2023 as Chief of Strategy Leads Interactive Conference Discussion

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5starrating—Adlumin, the security operations platform and managed detection and response (MDR) service provider keeping mid-market organizations secure, today announced that its chief of strategy, Mark Sangster, will deliver a session at RSA Conference 2023 titled, “Ignorance is Not Bliss: Leading During a Cyber Incident.”

Complementing the theme of RSAC 2023, Stronger Together, this session will bring cybersecurity experts together for an open and interactive discussion about the essential leadership skills that are needed during a cybersecurity incident. Based on experience gained through events including 9/11, presidential inaugurations, and Superbowls, Mark and co-presenter Robert Darling will lead attendees through a discussion about brokering trust with business leaders to implement an effective and collaborative response.

In addition, Adlumin will be exhibiting at RSAC 2023 in the South Hall of the Moscone Center at booth #1761. Visit Adlumin’s booth to learn how its managed detection and response (MDR) services and patented security operations platform provides comprehensive, enterprise-grade security tailored to any organization’s size and budget. Or, to book a meeting or demonstration with Adlumin at RSA Conference, visit: https://go.adlumin.com/rsac-2023

About Adlumin

Adlumin Inc. provides the enterprise-grade security operations platform and managed detection and response services that keep mid-market organizations secure. With one license and one platform, its patented technology gives organizations and solution providers everything they need for effective threat hunting, incident response, vulnerability management, darknet exposure monitoring, compliance support and much more. www.adlumin.com

Follow Adlumin: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contacts

Mike Reilly



fama PR for Adlumin



adlumin@famapr.com