Aderant’s iTimekeep AI-Powered Solution Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Audit with Zero Exceptions Noted

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Atlanta--Aderant has announced that iTimekeep, a leading AI-powered timekeeping solution for law firms, has successfully completed a SOC 2® Type 2 audit with zero exceptions noted. This accomplishment underscores the company's unwavering commitment to ensuring the security, availability, and confidentiality of its products and its law firm clients' data.

iTimekeep was examined by top independent CPA and IT compliance attestation firm Schellman & Company, LLC based on the selected categories of Security, Availability, and Confidentiality. Schellman & Company, LLC is the only Top 50 CPA firm to specialize in IT Audit and Cybersecurity. The review period evaluated iTimekeep from October 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024.

“Data security and accessibility are paramount for law firms as they manage confidential information that’s pivotal to their business,” said Niveta Chowdhry, VP of Business Operations & Cybersecurity at Aderant. “Having recently announced successful SOC 2 audits for our Expert Sierra and vi by Aderant solutions, and now for iTimekeep, Aderant continually subjects its products to evaluations and verifications by reputable third parties to maintain the highest security standards. Cyber threats are evolving and it’s important that law firms using our solutions are confident that we are keeping their data safe, compliant, and aligned with the industry’s best practices.”

SOC 2 is also known as a “Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization Relevant to Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, or Privacy.” Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected.

SOC 2 reports are recognized globally, and they affirm that a company’s infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed. According to Schellman & Company, LLC, “SOC 2 Type 2 reports opine on management’s description of a service organization’s system and the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of controls.”

Aderant is dedicated to helping law firms run a better business. As a leading global provider of business management and practice-of-law solutions, the world’s best firms rely on Aderant to keep their businesses moving forward and inspire innovation. At Aderant, the “A” is more than just a letter. It represents how we fulfill our foundational purpose, serving our clients. Aderant operates as a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has several other offices across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit Aderant.com, email info@aderant.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Schellman is a leading provider of attestation and compliance services. We are the only company in the world that is a CPA firm, a globally licensed PCI Qualified Security Assessor, an ISO Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor, a FedRAMP 3PAO, and most recently, an APEC Accountability Agent. Renowned for expertise tempered by practical experience, Schellman's professionals provide superior client service balanced by steadfast independence. Our approach builds successful, long-term relationships and allows our clients to achieve multiple compliance objectives through a single third-party assessor. Learn more at https://www.schellman.com/.

