Aderant Launches New Matter Reconciliation Module for BillBlast

Innovative Billing Technology Eliminates Costly Errors, Paving the Way for More Efficient, Seamlessly Automated Billing for Law Firms

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Atlanta—Aderant, a leading global provider of legal business management solutions, has announced the launch of its new Matter Reconciliation module for BillBlast, legal’s fastest growing billing application. BillBlast Matter Reconciliation effectively automates both the process of obtaining matter-related data and reconciling law firm matter records with data provided by the client vendor. The new module can be used as an add-on for BillBlast clients but can also function as a standalone solution for non-BillBlast firms.





One of the top reasons law firms have billing errors is due to missing or invalid data. These errors can be a challenge when firms are making submissions to vendor websites for clients that require eBilling. Law firms must reconcile their firm’s internal matter setup to the eBill vendor portal site before bills can be successfully set up for payment. Vendors and clients both require specific methods, which makes this process more manual and complex.

Despite these challenges, firms must ensure these processes are proactively completed during the matter intake phase to prevent billing delays and to increase collection realization.

Answering these challenges, the centralized billing matter management from BillBlast helps law firms manage client/matter setup requirements more efficiently. The platform also automates and streamlines manual processes that require matter intake specialists, billers and eBillers, or legal assistants to reconcile the firm’s internal matter setup to the eBill vendor portal site setup.

The platform effectively addresses these concerns by minimizing:

Delays in bill delivery by preventing errors related to missing matters on vendor sites.

Realization rates due to stale, outdated billing.

Administrative resources required to manage matter setup on vendors’ websites and in the firm’s financial system.

Risks related to missing or incorrect conflict checks.

“When it comes to a law firm’s financial welfare, nothing is more important than having an efficient, effective billing process that brings revenue into the firm quickly without friction,” said Candy Sharpe, Senior Director, Time and Billing Applications at Aderant. “The new Matter Reconciliation module and Centralized Billing Matter Management platform within BillBlast represent innovation in the legal billing arena, eliminating errors, and complexities by automating tedious manual processes.”

Aderant will be demonstrating both the BillBlast Matter Reconciliation module and Centralized Billing Matter Management platform and its many other products at ALM’s Legalweek NY conference from January 29 – February 1 at the New York Hilton Midtown (Booth #1312).

For more information about BillBlast, visit: https://www.aderant.com/solutions-billblast/.

About Aderant®

Aderant is dedicated to helping law firms run a better business. As a leading global provider of business management and practice-of-law solutions, the world’s best firms rely on Aderant to keep their businesses moving forward and inspire innovation. At Aderant, the “A” is more than just a letter. It represents how we fulfill our foundational purpose, serving our clients. Aderant operates as a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Fortune 1000. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has several other offices across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit Aderant.com, email info@aderant.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Christy Burke, Burke & Company PR



PH#917-623-5096, Email: cburke@burke-company.com