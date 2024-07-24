Adeia Enters into Long-Term Hybrid Bonding License Agreement with Hamamatsu Photonics

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), the company whose patented innovations enable high performance computing, edge sensing and AI solutions, today announced that Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., a pioneer in optical sensors, light sources and systems, has signed a new license for Adeia’s semiconductor intellectual property (IP) portfolio covering die-to-wafer hybrid bonding. This new license supplements Hamamatsu’s existing license to Adeia’s DBI® wafer-to-wafer hybrid bonding and ZiBond® wafer-to-wafer direct bonding technologies and follows from a prior development license between the parties that included a DBI Ultra® die-to-wafer hybrid bonding technology transfer.





“DBI, DBI Ultra and ZiBond technologies are currently being deployed in leading edge image sensor, photonics and MEMS products, and we look forward to expanding their applicability further in our various semiconductor devices,” said Takayuki Suzuki, Division Director, Solid State Division of Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

“Our partnership with Hamamatsu, a global leader in optical sensors and systems, allows us to further expand the applicability of our hybrid bonding solutions to a wider range of optical sensors,” said Dana Escobar, chief licensing officer and general manager, semiconductor, at Adeia. “We look forward to working together to proliferate these technologies in more diverse applications.”

Adeia has pioneered fundamental advances in the semiconductor industry over the last 30 years. With a large and growing portfolio of intellectual property covering hybrid bonding, semiconductor packaging and semiconductor processing technologies, Adeia licenses and partners with leading semiconductor companies around the world.

About Adeia

Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia’s fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia’s IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com.

