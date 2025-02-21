ADDING MULTIMEDIA Raisewell Ventures Shakes up Legacy VC Model, Convening World’s Top Thinkers and Doers to Drive Lasting Returns Beyond Tech and Venture

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Raisewell Ventures is announcing its launch with a status quo-challenging approach to redefine success in venture capital and technology, while also tackling the world’s most pressing needs. Pursuing this goal is a team that includes a Nobel Laureate, Silicon Valley leaders in tech and VC, and the world’s top economists and scientists.

Raisewell is a fresh breed of global multi-stage venture firm, bridging Silicon Valley and Southeast Asia, with a mission to generate top-tier returns while driving lasting economic and social advancement through venture capital and deep tech.

“Software can’t eat the world without hardware,” said Jeep Kline, founder and managing partner at Raisewell. “That’s why we’re laser-focused on companies building in a range of AI-driven and software-enabled hardware.”

The firm views venture as a means to generate long-term economic growth. Raisewell aims to change the landscape of tech investment, from its unique fundraising approach, to its deep tech investing thesis that capitalizes on the greatest sectors of opportunity, to its downstream impact that catalyzes tech and investing ecosystems in growing markets.

In its first 12 weeks, the firm has already invested in five companies, including sustainability-focused enterprise robotics software company T-robotics; Femtosense, an edge AI chip maker that shows 100x greater energy efficiency than existing technology; and Kiwibot, a leading full-stack robotics company.

Raisewell was founded by Jeep Kline, an internationally-recognized technology executive, venture investor and economist. Kline has launched four venture funds, including Latin America-focused, early-stage global, and growth-stage climate tech funds, resulting in high-growth portfolio companies across industries and regions. She was previously an executive at Intel, where she led the development of the first Android tablet. Her expansive background includes work for the World Bank in Africa, as well as engagements in Southeast Asia and Latin America, informing the firm’s global technology and investing perspective.

Raisewell focuses on sectors with the highest potential for returns while tackling the world’s greatest challenges: climate tech in food and agriculture tech, EVs, green materials, energy and carbon emission mitigation; manufacturing and supply chain tech in bringing efficiencies to transition to a new technology economy; and health and wellness tech in areas that improve health outcomes and equity while accounting for aging societies.

“Some of the most monumental technology challenges are in areas such as climate tech, supply chain and health tech,” said Eric Betzig, a partner at Raisewell and Nobel Prize-winning scientist. “We are focused on backing top entrepreneurs in these sectors who want to change the world. These startups will drive financial outcomes for our investors, while making critical advances for societies globally.”

Raisewell’s multidisciplinary team of luminaries applies a complex, generative approach to push the possibilities of venture capital and tech–while bringing true partnership and leading minds in technology, finance, strategy, policy and operations to support entrepreneurs and boost the ecosystems they operate in. Raisewell’s core team includes Betzig; Cory Kidd, award-winning MIT alumnus and founder of Catalia Health; Andrew Stadlen, former executive at Flickr and Yahoo; Nick Jivasantikarn, formerly of the World Bank and Boston Consulting Group; Jessica Wan, former Apple executive and opera singer; and Mo Shomat, former Google AI manager and Morgan Stanley analyst. Advisors include Laura Tyson, former Chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers and of the National Economic Council; Adair Morse, former Deputy Secretary of the Treasury; and Gita Wirjawan, former Minister of Trade of Indonesia and presidential candidate.

About Raisewell Ventures

