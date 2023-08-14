ADDING MULTIMEDIA John West Appointed VP of Business Development and Strategy at Tyto Athene, LLC

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#gotyto–Tyto Athene, LLC announced that John West, an industry veteran with over three decades of expertise in providing strategic consultation to federal government clients, has joined the company’s leadership team as the Vice President of Business Development and Strategy.









Throughout his career, West has actively supported various government sectors in a variety of roles including management, business development, and executive client interface capacities. John’s impressive background that includes a tenure as Vice President at Leidos and a prior leadership role as the Managing Director at Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Public Sector.

“Something that appealed to me about Tyto was the size, the people, and the leadership team,” West said. “Tyto is mid-size and because of that, we have a lot of agility and the ability to react quickly to changes in the market; and while we do have effective processes, we are not overly encumbered by them. Tyto is a place that enables leaders to make and implement decisions quickly, and it’s exciting to have this opportunity.”

In his new position, West will play a pivotal role in developing business relationships and guiding the strategic vision of Tyto Athene.

“As we continue to position our company for growth, having a proven leader with so much enthusiasm for the industry will no doubt help Tyto succeed,” said Chris Meilhammer, CEO of Tyto Athene. “John West is an excellent addition to the leadership team, and we’re honored to welcome him in this new role.”

About Tyto Athene:

At Tyto Athene, we harness the power of technology to provide solutions that shape the future.

With over 50 years of experience providing mission-focused digital transformation, our team of experts offers a broad range of expertise in four major technology domains: Network Modernization, Hybrid Cloud, Cyber Security, and Enterprise IT. We connect people with technologies to seamlessly integrate and manage systems to provide the greatest value to Defense, National Security, Intelligence, Space, and Public Safety for the people who matter the most.

To learn more about our mission, visit us at: www.gotyto.com

Or follow us on Facebook: /TytoAthene, Twitter at @TytoAthene, and LinkedIn at @gotyto

Contacts

Tyto Athene

Danielle Manson

(703) 885-7830

Danielle.manson@gotyto.com