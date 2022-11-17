ADDING MULTIMEDIA GigNet Welcomes Leading Vacation Industry Resort Developers to the GNEX-ACOTUR 2022 Conference, Currently Underway in Cancun, Mexico

GigNet is a Gold Sponsor for this Major Vacation Industry Conference Bringing Together Senior Level Executives from Around the World

CANCUN, Mexico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BestVacationClubs–GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it is participating as a top-level Gold Sponsor at the 2nd Annual GNEX-ACOTUR 2022 Conference. The event, which attracts leading vacation industry resort developers from Mexico, plus the Caribbean, USA & Canada, is currently underway at the luxurious beachfront Grand Hotel Cancun, managed by Kempinski (formerly Ritz Carlton), 15-17 November 2022.





Local industry leaders will be able to meet with international companies wanting to do business in Mexico. ACOTUR, a trade association based in Cancun currently has more than 40 member companies and business partners, which represents over 40,000 hotel rooms in the southeast of Mexico and 15,000 rooms in the international Caribbean with a total of 106 hotels. GigNet provides vacation resort developers and other enterprise clients dedicated high-speed broadband Internet access, managed Wi-Fi services, public and common area Wi-Fi, cyber security services, virtual private networks, and biometrics for access and security.

Mark Carney, OBE and President of GigNet Mexico, stated, “We are excited to be a Gold Sponsor of this very timely and important industry event. The Cancun region has led the world in tourism recovery from the pandemic, so it is very fitting that the leading vacation and resort developers and industry professionals are gathering here to create new business opportunities in the Mexican Caribbean and beyond. Fiber-optic enabled technologies are transforming hotel and resort operations and the guest experience. We look forward to sharing our vision and capabilities with attendees. With our network reach and growing client base in the hospitality market, we are pleased to welcome the GNEX-ACOTUR Conference and attendees to ‘GigNet Territory.’”

As a Gold Sponsor, GigNet is participating as a large exhibitor in the GNEX-ACOTUR Networking Lounge throughout the event, as well as co-sponsoring an opening reception and participating in the conference’s golf tournament for attendees. Alvaro Ortiz, an emerging professional golfer from Mexico playing on the Korn-Ferry Tour and sponsored as an Ambassador by GigNet, was a special guest at the golf tournament and participated in raising funds for local charities.

GNEX-ACOTUR Conference was launched in 2021 as a collaboration between Perspective Group who have produced the renowned GNEX Conferences for 13 years and Asociación de Complejos Vacacionales y Turísticos, A.C. (ACOTUR). The event brings the popular GNEX format and focus on networking to the second largest global market for vacation ownership as a regional annual event that is open to everyone.

“We appreciate GigNet’s support of our event as a first-time sponsor at the highest sponsorship level. The company is redefining Wi-Fi connectivity in areas that have for many years struggled to keep up with the demand of hotel guests’ needs to stream entertainment and keep in touch with friends and family while vacationing,” said Paul Mattimoe, President & CEO, Perspective Group, organizers of the three GNEX format events.

The event features two days of networking and general sessions including popular GNEX Conference sessions such as THE BOARDROOM – a unique twist on an industry leaders panel session. GNEX Conferences put the acquisition of new business at the top of its priorities. Attendees are rewarded with unique session formats and interactive networking events that are created especially for the GNEX Conference, and unrivaled access to top-level executives that span all areas of the hotel and resort industry.

ABOUT GNEX CONFERENCE CANCUN

With a heavy focus on networking, high-quality events, and innovative format, GNEX Conferences attract senior-level executives from vacation industry companies across the globe. The conferences bring together a unique mix of attendees from traditionally separated segments of the hospitality industry, enabling you to network with companies that specialize in Hotels, Vacation Ownership, Resort Real Estate, Vacation Rentals, OTAs, Travel Agencies & Travel Clubs, plus all the vendors that supply them, including Resort Management, Sales & Marketing, Legal & Financial, Construction & Renovation, Technology, HR & Training and more…

For more details on GNEX-ACOTUR 2022, 15-17 November in Cancun, Mexico visit https://gnexmexico.com.

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for carriers and mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully-licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport passengers. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.

Contacts

For Product and Sales information – Mexico:

www.GigNet.mx

Contact: Luis De Potestad, Director – Media and Special Projects



+52 55 5100 5027



lpotestad@gignet.mx

For Corporate Information:

www.GigNetInc.com

www.GigNetTV.com

Contact: Diane Shearin



dshearin@gignetinc.com

+1.847.739.3110