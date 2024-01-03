ADDING MULTIMEDIA Cerebras Systems Appoints Shirley Li as General Counsel

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cerebras Systems, the pioneer in accelerating generative AI, today announced the appointment of Shirley Li as General Counsel, reporting directly to CEO Andrew Feldman. With more than a decade of experience as an advocate and operator at leading technology companies, Li brings a wealth of business and legal experience to Cerebras.









“We are honored to welcome Shirley to our executive team during this inflection point of rapid international expansion into new markets,” said Feldman. “Shirley’s broad and deep legal experience, garnered through representing tech companies that range from VC-backed unicorns to S&P 500 brands, will be instrumental in guiding Cerebras in its next phase of growth.”

Li previously served as Chief Legal and People Officer at Snapdocs, Inc., a growth stage fintech company. Prior to that, Li held several legal roles at Cadence Design Systems, Inc., most recently serving as the Associate General Counsel overseeing corporate legal, securities, governance, M&A, strategic investments, and global stock administration. She began her legal career at Goodwin Procter LLP representing startups throughout their lifecycle. Li received her J.D. from Harvard, and her B.S. in electrical engineering and M.Eng. in electrical engineering and computer science from MIT.

“I am incredibly excited to join the Cerebras team and lead the legal and compliance functions,” said Li. “Cerebras recently completed a banner year of customer partnerships and deployments, and I look forward to supporting our mission of advancing the industry with the fastest AI supercomputers to address society’s most urgent problems in healthcare, climate, energy, and more.”

Li officially joined Cerebras in December 2023, at the culmination of a year of exponential expansion and market traction. In July 2023, Cerebras announced a strategic partnership with G42 to build the world’s largest network of AI supercomputers, Condor Galaxy, adding 36 exaFLOPs of AI compute to the worldwide inventory. Cerebras also co-developed many leading open-source models including Jais 13B and Jais30B, the world’s best bilingual Arabic models, now available on Azure Cloud and CrystalCoder, a 7B parameter model designed for English language and coding tasks. Cerebras also released the Cerebras-GPT family of open-source GPT models and the SlimPajama dataset, the leading LLM dataset with highest training efficiency.

For more information on Cerebras Systems and the company’s current employment opportunities, please visit https://cerebras.net/careers/.

About Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems is a team of pioneering deep learning researchers, computer architects, and solutions specialists of all types. We have come together to bring generative AI to enterprises and organizations of all sizes around the world. Our flagship product, the CS-2 system, powered by WSE-2, the world’s largest and fastest AI processor, makes training large models simple and easy, by avoiding the complexity of distributed computing. Our software tools simplify the deployment and training process, providing deep insights and ensuring best in class accuracy. Through our team of world-class ML researchers and practitioners who bring decades of experience developing and deploying the most advanced AI models, we help our customers stay on the cutting edge of AI. Cerebras solutions are available in the cloud, through the Cerebras AI Model Studio or on premise. For further information, visit https://www.cerebras.net.

