ADDING MULTIMEDIA Brightspot Expands Its Partner Program to Help Businesses Deliver More Powerful Digital Experiences

Brightspot Solutions, Technology and Agency Partners Will Help Businesses Accelerate Their Digital Strategy

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brightspot, the leading provider of content management system (CMS) software, today announced the expansion of the Brightspot Partner Program to offer comprehensive implementation and maintenance options for building digital, web and content experiences using Brightspot CMS.





The program is designed to help businesses accelerate their digital strategy by providing access to a network of experienced partners that can help them create and deliver more powerful digital experiences powered by Brightspot CMS. Brightspot’s Partner Program will enable businesses to leverage the company’s comprehensive suite of flexible technology, expert services and partner ecosystem. Through the program, partners will have access to a range of benefits, including training and certification, marketing support and co-selling opportunities.

“With the next generation of the Brightspot Partner Program, we’re investing to ensure our solutions, technology and agency partners are successful,” said Raleigh McClayton, CEO of Brightspot. “This is an exciting chapter in Brightspot’s growth. Alongside our partners, we will help Brightspot customers to realize their content strategies using the most powerful platform delivered with incredible service.”

The Partner Program is open to a variety of businesses that specialize in digital experiences, content management and web development, including solution, technology and agency partners. As part of the program, partners will receive in-depth training, online technical resources, co-marketing opportunities, partner support and access to the Brightspot platform for testing and development.

Some of the best solution, technology and agency partners have already joined the Brightspot Partner Program, including AITHERAS LLC, Bannockburn, Deveire, Digital Prism Advisors, Inc., eThinking, Material, SNO CORP, THINKware, WayPath and Wizeline.

“From the moment we partnered with Brightspot, their commitment to excellence and focus on client success was abundantly clear,” says Ollie Cahill, CEO of Deveire. “Their team has consistently gone above and beyond to ensure we have the resources, training, and support needed, empowering our implementation teams to have an excellent track record of exceeding our client’s expectations. Their superior CMS offering and collaborative approach has fostered a strong and lasting partnership between our organizations.”

New partnership applications are being accepted online at www.brightspot.com/partners.

About Brightspot

The world’s leading brands trust Brightspot to power their digital content experiences. Brightspot’s content management solution enables its customers to quickly launch and manage content experiences across any device by offering an intuitive and customizable platform that can meet unique content, display and workflow requirements. Brightspot’s comprehensive suite of flexible technology and expert services, along with the partner ecosystem, provides businesses with the tools necessary to successfully deliver on their digital strategy.

