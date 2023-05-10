ADDING MULTIMEDIA Argyle Grows Number of Consumer Verifications 100% YoY, Welcomes 35+ New Customers Across Mortgage, Lending, and Banking Industries

Company Advances Payroll Connectivity with Highest Converting Income and Employment Network; Exhibiting at Fintech Nexus May 10-11, 2023

“We’ve packaged five years of learning and innovation into our next-gen platform to continue automating critical workflows, reducing business risk, and providing exceptional experiences,” said Shmulik Fishman, Argyle CEO and founder. “The growth of our company over the past year echoes the demand for real-time access to reliable, direct-source data.”

Argyle’s 2.0 platform includes updates to Argyle Link, Console, and API. Argyle Link is the front-end interface that allows consumers to instantly connect their payroll or employer accounts to share income and employment data with service providers in real time, effortlessly completing the onboarding process without having to leave the provider’s offering. Besides payroll connectivity, Argyle Link allows for the manual upload of payroll documents, covering all consumers with a single workflow.

Loan and mortgage service providers, in particular, traditionally face an expensive, cumbersome, and high-friction income and employment data verification process that impacts customer experience, loan conversion rates, and funding times. Covering over 210M U.S. consumers and 95% of Fortune 1000 companies, Argyle delivers a hit rate that is up to five times superior than other verification solutions. Moreover, Argyle offers a completely automated process, making it faster, more cost effective, and more accurate than alternatives.

Businesses that have recently turned to Argyle to unleash faster, more accurate income and employment verification include:

“Time and accuracy are critical when processing member applications. We chose Argyle as our verification solution to ensure we receive the correct, real-time income and employment data as efficiently as possible,” said John Harpst, VP Mortgage Strategy, Lake Michigan Credit Union. “With Argyle, we are confident we receive a complete income picture for the member without the concern that we missed important information that could affect the outcome of their loan approval.”

Argyle will exhibit at Fintech Nexus in New York City at the Javits Center from May 10-11, 2023. Stop by booth #228 to learn how Argyle can transform income and employment verification for lending, mortgage, banking, and more. CEO, Shmulik Fishman, will also be featured on the panel, “The Key Role Payroll Connections Play in Advancing Financial Inclusion,” on May 10th at 4:20 p.m. ET.

For additional details about Argyle and its payroll connectivity platform, please visit www.argyle.com.

About Argyle

Argyle is the payroll connectivity platform for modern financial services. We provide fast, cost-effective, consumer-permissioned access to the most trusted network for real-time income and employment data. With Argyle, businesses automate verifications and background checks, fund accounts, switch direct deposits, calculate premiums, advance wages, improve loan conversion rates, and build more exceptional experiences for their customers. Founded in 2018, Argyle’s coverage of U.S. consumers is superior to the three largest credit bureaus and delivers hit rates up to five times higher than all other data providers at a fraction of the cost. For more information, please visit www.argyle.com.

